Saturday, May 27, 2023, 09:05



| Updated 10:07 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The City Council has started the procedures to promote the construction of a new hospital in the municipality and is set, as a first option, in the old firing range and military maneuvers of the Army in Carraclaca, which has an area of ​​half a mSabic announces another ERTE from July to December for 250 employees of its Cartagenaillón plant of square meters, so that this sanitary infrastructure can be located. The mayor, Diego José Mateos, yesterday justified his demand for a new hospital in which Rafael Méndez “has become too small.” He recalled that it was inaugurated in 1990 when the population of Lorca was 60,000 inhabitants and now, 33 years later, it is close to 100,000, and stressed that in addition to the city it serves four other municipalities in the Guadalentín region.

Mateos has written to the Autonomous Community requesting the necessary information on the area required for the implementation of a new hospital that has sufficient capacity to care for the population, also taking into account growth projections for the coming decades. . He added that he has also sent a letter to the Government of Spain, to find out the availability of the land of the Ministry of Defense in Carraclaca, which is going to be transferred to the Ministry of Housing to build 850 affordable rental homes in part of the old shooting range, according to a recent announcement from the Executive.

Mateos intends to find out in which area of ​​Carraclaca the houses will be built and what area will be available for public facilities, such as health and educational centers, green spaces and sports facilities.

He assures that the current hospital center has become too small for a municipality of 100,000 inhabitants

The mayor assured that the new hospital will benefit the rest of the municipalities in Area III and that it is an “essential” infrastructure. He added that “we want to know if there is a will” on the part of the Autonomous Community to undertake its construction.

The Plenary of the City Council unanimously approved in 2017, at the proposal of the PSOE, to request the central government to transfer the land of the old maneuvering field with the aim of rehabilitating it as a large natural space dedicated to leisure and sports. In 2019 it was the IU Municipal Group that proposed building a regional hospital, and in 2020 the City Council unsuccessfully offered the land to the Ministry of Defense to house the large logistics and industrial base of the Army that finally ended up in Córdoba . Mateos stressed that a new hospital is necessary to improve health care and reduce waiting lists.