The Specialized Care Center for Victims of Gender Violence –CAVI– in Lorca managed a total of 1,241 services during the first half of this year. Dependent on the General Directorate for Women and managed in collaboration with the Lorca City Council, this service provides comprehensive care for victims of gender violence, offering legal, social, psychological and employment advice.

This service currently serves 332 women, of whom 86 requested care this year for the first time, with psychological abuse being the type of abuse most attended to, followed by physical and psychological abuse. In this regard, it should be noted that of the total number of women attended, 62.11% are Spanish, while the rest come from other nationalities.

Regarding age, the range between 31-40 years adds up to 31.37%, followed by the range between 41-50 years, with 21.81% of the users. Lastly, it should be noted that in these first six months of the year the Shelter for Women Victims of Gender Violence in Lorca was occupied by 3 women and 6 minors.

Mari Huertas García, Councilor for Women of the Lorca City Council, stated in this regard that, regardless of the name given to the department, the important thing is to offer a comprehensive and quality service in relation to gender violence. “We will continue to strengthen the Center, maintaining the utmost diligence in the actions carried out,” concluded the mayor.