The Faculty of Social and Health Sciences of the Lorca Campus will begin the 2023/24 academic year with the double degree in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and in Human Nutrition and Dietetics. This degree is shared with the Faculty of Sports Sciences of San Javier, where students will take the first three courses and finish their training in the City of the Sun. Thus, its educational offer is complemented by three more degrees: Nursing, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, and Occupational Therapy, which was incorporated the previous course. In total, the Lorca campus will accommodate about 700 students.

The Lorca Campus is a consortium made up of the University of Murcia, the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, the Lorca Regional Confederation of Business Organizations (Ceclor), the Lorca Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Lorca City Council. Its Faculty of Social and Health Sciences provides quality, multidisciplinary teaching with a comprehensive vision, guaranteeing an academic offer according to the needs of the educational community and society in general.

Its commitment to continuous improvement is reflected in modern facilities adapted to the degrees it teaches, as well as the low ratio of students per class, which favors their integration and collaborative and personalized learning.

The UMU, through the Faculty of Socio-sanitary Sciences, and the Poncemar Foundation launched the Poncemar Chair of Gerontology, with the aim of dynamizing and promoting the assistance, training and socio-sanitary research of the elderly in Lorca. To this is added that the Lorca campus houses the Center for Research, Assistance and Teaching in Socio-sanitary Care for the elderly, of the Poncemar Foundation. This building, likewise, is oriented to gerontological research and to the practices of the students of the degrees in Nursing and Dietetics and Nutrition.