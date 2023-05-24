The university campus of Lorca will incorporate the next course to 70 students of the double degree in Sciences of Physical Activity and Sports and in Human Nutrition and Dietetics, which the Lorca Faculty of Socio-sanitary Sciences shares with the Sports Sciences of San Javier. The students have completed the first three courses in the latter town and will complete their training in Lorca. With these new students, the Lorca campus, which will celebrate its fourteenth anniversary this year, will host nearly 700 students who are also studying Dietetics and Nutrition, Nursing and Occupational Therapy. This degree was the last to be incorporated in this course with 60 university students.

The campus manager, Ángel García Aragón, was satisfied with the progress that Lorca’s faculty will experience with the increase in the number of students and advanced in statements to LA VERDAD that they hope to launch a “comprehensive project” to continue with its development. This issue will be addressed at the next plenary session of the campus management consortium, which will be held after the municipal and regional elections.

According to García Aragón, one of the initiatives will be the construction of an intergenerational residence on one of the two undeveloped plots of the university campus for which a preliminary project already exists. The investment initially planned will be between five and six million euros and will include a care clinic, apartments for the elderly and a student residence.

sclerosis research



The plenary session of the consortium will also study the proposal of the campus to establish a collaboration with the Multiple Sclerosis Association of Health Area III (Aema III) to jointly carry out a research project on this neurodegenerative disease.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, said that the incorporation of the new degree is an “important step” on the campus and will contribute to increasing “the university atmosphere” in the city. He added that “we do not renounce the Podiatry degree, we must request its implementation as soon as possible.” For this, he said, it will be necessary to expand the facilities with the construction of a new building and resort to financing from the Autonomous Community. He called for the “involvement” of the regional government “in proportion to the rest of the campus in the Region” so that Lorca is not left out in the university field on the Murcia-Cartagena axis.