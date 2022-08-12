The line-up of artists that will participate in the Lorca 2022 Fair and Festival continues to expand, to be held from September 16 to 25 in the Ciudad del Sol. In addition to large Spanish heavy metal groups such as Obús or Mago de Oz, the Lorca progressive rock band ‘Ekzilo’, which will perform on Wednesday, September 21, at 10:00 pm in the Plaza de España, with free admission, where the ‘Norte Perdido’ will act as opening act. This is the second Lorca band confirmed for one of the great stages of the festival.