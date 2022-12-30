A powerful and dynamic concert by the Film Symphony Orchestra in which 70 musicians have interpreted the best-known soundtracks from superhero movies inaugurated this Friday night the new Margarita Lozano auditorium, located in the Ifelor fair and congress palace, a huge 15,000 square meter building that has cost 18 million euros financed by the Community of Murcia, Feder funds and the City Council and which is unique in the Region for its versatility and design.

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, and the mayor, Diego José Mateos, stressed that it is called to become a cultural and events benchmark in the Mediterranean and stressed that it will also be a dynamic element of the municipality’s economy.

López Miras highlighted that the auditorium bears the name of “one of the best actresses of all time”, who also, having been born in Tetuán, “chose to be from Lorca”.

The interpreter, who worked in film and theater with the great Spanish and Italian directors of the 20th century, died at her home in Puntas de Calnegre in February and this last tribute was attended by her son Francisco Magno, his family from Italy and Spain, people from the film industry, scholars of her work and the friends of the small circle that took care of her and frequented her in her later years.

The inaugural act of the auditorium, with tickets sold out for weeks, also brought together a significant number of authorities, including the Secretary of State for Telecommunications, María González Veracruz, the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, the Minister of Development , José Ramón Díez de Revenga, and the national deputy Marisol Sánchez, in addition to the municipal Corporation.