Andrés Manuel López Obrador has not yet reached the middle of his six-year term and, beyond the reform program, he has already achieved one of the structural purposes of his project. That is, to be the polarizing axis of political life even at the risk of dividing society. His eagerness to set the agenda and his omnipresence in each debate, from the privileged platform of the morning press conferences, translate into a dual vision of Mexico. The president repeats it practically every day. All his opponents belong to the “conservative party”, a formation that does not exist on the current political board and that López Obrador uses as a generic container to pigeonhole critical positions. The electoral campaign of June 6 is played largely in this discursive terrain. In short, for or against the president. He would face another formation that, in his opinion, would embody the values ​​of the so-called Fourth Transformation: a hypothetical liberal party with supposedly progressive values.

A SIMO Consulting survey for EL PAIS shows that Mexicans are, in effect, divided into blocks. 49% of those polled declared that they would vote for the Liberals, while approximately half, 25%, would support a Conservative bloc. This photograph broadly captures the electoral climate before the real parties. The effective intention to vote for Morena for the Chamber of Deputies is 44%. However, neither the behavior of López Obrador can be classified as progressive according to, for example, his attitude towards the feminist movement and its attacks on civil organizations or the opposition, today disjointed and without clear leadership, can be pigeonholed into a same ideological bloc.

It should also be noted here that the non-statement of position of a quarter of the Mexican population is as telling as the other quarter that declares itself conservative. In that 26%, there are both those who do not identify with the dichotomy promoted by López Obrador, as well as those who perhaps would if said typecasting was not considered as a way of dividing the people between a side prone to change (implicitly, towards the better) and another you want to keep the (implicitly too, worse) status quo. Regarding the conservatives, the president said, in his first interview in office, in January 2019: “I think they want the same regime to be maintained, it seems a contradiction, to maintain the same regime of oppression and change reality, there are many people who he lives by managing the tragedy ”.

The presidency, a polarizing figure

In any presidential republic, the leadership of the Executive tends to concentrate passions. Mexico is no exception, on the contrary: even looking back, a clear pattern of “halves” emerges. Half against former President Enrique Peña Nieto, who came to power with an aura of change and institutionalist youth but left office with one of the lowest levels of approval remembered by the presidential office. And also half in favor of López Obrador. If the first 52% consider him the worst of the last three leaders, the second 56% see him as the best. It is probable that many Mexicans are in both categories, configuring a kind of polarized half in the opposition Peña Nieto-López Obrador. This is also part of the president’s public discourse, whose program seeks to break with the past administrations of the PRI and the PAN, starting with the government that preceded him.

However, the absence of a clear opposition in the present to the current head of State thus correlates with the lack of a referent in the past: the “does not know, does not answer” is the second most popular option. The phenomenon, common in other presidential republics, of sweetening previous terms, does not occur in Mexican society. This contributes to the fact that the polarization is articulated around a single pole: López Obrador.

The president, in fact, takes advantage of that circumstance and feeds it. And not only in the strictly political dispute, its natural habitat for decades, but also in the body with other State institutions, which in his opinion represent a supposedly conservative past and which, therefore, must be fought. From the National Electoral Institute (INE) to the Electoral Tribunal and the judiciary in general. From the morning stand, in addition, López Obrador has been used on multiple occasions to demonstrate an alleged equivalence between conservatism and the corruption that hits Mexico.

Even so. In no case is this division so clear as when the questions focus exclusively on its possible continuity, either by re-election or by extension of the mandate. So far, the president has denied his intention to stay in office and in 2019 he even signed a letter committing to it. However, he has lent himself to feed speculation in this regard, even stating on April 20: “I heard that if the term of the Supreme Court is extended it is because I want to re-elect myself. […]. No, I am not like them, like those who have always cherished this purpose of being re-elected ”. With this he maintains his line of separation from the old politics, constant throughout his discourse.

Last week he insisted: “I am going to say something else that is going to upset the conservatives a lot, my opponents. ‘Re-elect, re-elect.’ I said to them: No, don’t you see that I am already cuddling and that I am also a supporter of non-reelection, I am a Maderista ?. Already until the 24th and I retire ”, he affirmed. But, when challenged by both possibilities (a re-election for a second six-year term or a two-year extension, as with the president of the Supreme Court), Mexican citizenship is divided into two practically identical halves. At least one of them would be in favor of modifying the current six-year constitutional limit.

Methodology. Public opinion survey carried out by SIMO Mexico of 2,000 effective cases, with a face-to-face survey, between May 10 and 14, 2021. The target population was men and women of legal age (18 years or older), who have a credential to vote in force, that they vote in the selected electoral section. The assumed margin of error is +/- 3.46% with a design effect of 2.5 (calibration by ranking method by sex, age range and total by district), for a confidence level of 95%.

