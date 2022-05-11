Angostura, Sinaloa.- The lack of water in the Évora region has intensified almost uncontrollably, and those who are being most affected and live in a discouraging scenario are the farmers, mainly from Angostura, since the Adolfo López Mateos prisonerfrom where they supply the harvest, is below 6 percent capacitysaid Óscar Inzunza, leader of the Mocorito River Farmers Association (AARM).

“The dam is very low, it will be completely dry, as they say, right now there is no water other than for pure domestic use, some crops that have not come out of the irrigation are being pumped from the canal, because it does not give the level to the sides ”, he indicated.

It should be noted that during the month of February it was reported that the dam was at 17 percent of its capacity, which indicates that the water levels have been dropping rapidly.

He commented that in 2021 they experienced a similar situation, however, he commented that the problem is currently more critical, so much so that by this time last year there were 80 million cubic meters more water in the dams than today, for therefore, it has been very complicated for the irrigation modules to execute the plans that were contemplated to carry out the irrigation method.

For his part, Saúl Alfredo González, leader of the Irrigation Module V-II, explained that he is working hard to bring water to all the farmers who need it, since some crops were planted outside the planting period and are These are the most affected.

He said that there have already been two relief irrigations for the sorghums, so they must spend working in the field, analyzing how to meet the needs of some crops, mainly sorghum and corn.

He commented that both canal owners, area managers, and irrigation module leaders are looking for strategies to overcome this bad streak they are experiencing.

He took the opportunity to invite the producers to respect the irrigation shifts, because irrigation shifts have been established for each producer, in search of equity and that everyone receives the vital liquid.