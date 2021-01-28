Document a leg Business Gulf at Factor cleanliness His company Specialized at Services Cleaning Buildings And decided Set it As director For the company, But distance interval From flourishCurrency And achieve earnings big, Prevailed Recession, Slipped Income He decided Designation Director Other To find out that Director the previous Wreaking Corruption Company, Exploited NonExistence Censorship on her, Phosphorus all Decades employees And scored it In cooperation With Officer at one Destinations Supplied For services Residence, And lift Values Knot From4000 Dirhams to me 20 a thousand Dirhams monthly, He reached Total Amounts Which Embezzle it Toward 750 a thousand Dirham, Vtm Set it and he And his partner at That The entityThey are referred In my presence to me The prosecution the public at Dubai Such as to me Court Felonies Charge Counterfeiting And pilferage.

And he said Partner And manager New Company at Investigations The prosecution the public that a leg Genie Business Genie on her Before Her partnership for him at Shade Retreat earningsCompany, And while Headed out to me Headquarters She met Accused the first, She explained for him Its role the new, And requested from him Delivered all the documents And records, Except it’s a did notDelivers it but Stamp The company And hold My rental The private Out, And promised her Hand it over Remainder the documents Except It did not Do that She sacked him From Office, And emptiedTo manage The company again, Prosper the work And it started Tear Profits Good Once Other.

She added It at this is Meantime I was surprised By the accuser Come at Visit to me The company And enter Library Trying Taking all Passports travel employees I seized for himAnd forbade him, And from Then I suspected at His command, So she summoned all employees And inquired who are they About amount Their salaries, I was shocked That they They get paid Amounts Less From ThatRecorded at Contracts, but I discovered that they did not They sign On That Contracts From the foundation.

She continued It Checked More at Records The company To find that all Its revenue About interval precedent, did not Complete Supplied to me account Company, but seized on herAccused, As well as About it’s a It was get up Maintenance all Its vehicles On account Company, And he kept up to me Degree Establishing a company Especially with it To clean BuildingsAnd residences, And it was Uses Workers The company Genie on her at Completion Business His company Own, And lift Values Knot From 4000 to me Twenty a thousand Dirham,And it was get up Running People at The company Without Science Her owners And give them Salaries From Its revenue.

Indicated to me it’s a at Shade insistence Accused On Retention By decades Concluded between The company Genie on her And companies Other, Informed the police About The incident, It turns outit’s a It was Help By the accuser The second Which Works By anyone Centers documentation Contracts And supply Services Identity And residence To redeem Transactions And documenting Contracts Forged.

From His side He said Owner The company Genie on her it’s a Accused It was Works Professionally Factor cleanliness So it cost Managed The company And in first Two years she was Earnings ExcellentBut Retreated Form Remarkable at Year 2019, He asked From His partner Management Company, To discover Excesses wholesale, Arrived to me embezzlement Amounts MajorAnd steal Devices e Which Belonging to Company, And exploit Its employees Based And her mail Favor a company Especially Founded it Accused, As well as About IncurredThe company losses big Because Withdrawal Security Banker to her From Ministry Resources Humanity And localization And build up Irregularities on her, Remarking to me it’s a Committed Eachthis is Excesses With help Officer at center supply Services And employee former Company Genie on her It was sign instead of From employees at Their contracts But heEscaped Before Capture on him.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

