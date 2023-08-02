A new loose end further entangles the complex Narvarte case, the murder of four women and a man in a house in the Mexico City neighborhood that gives its name to the event, on July 31, 2015. The multiple homicide of Mile Martín, Yasenia Quiroz, Alejandra Negrete, Nadia Vera and Rubén Espinosa resulted in the arrest and sentencing of three people, Daniel Pacheco, Abraham Torres and César Omar Martínez, who are now serving sentences. However, from the beginning there was something that did not fit in the crime. An independent investigation promoted by the relatives of the victims defended last year that there were at least two more involved.

New information advanced now by Millennium, which EL PAÍS has been able to confirm with sources from the Public Ministry, locates a fourth person involved in the crime scene at the time of the events, Alejandro N. His telephone number, ending in the numbers 7078, was present in the area between 2:00 p.m. :29 and 15:11, the period of time in which forensics determined that the five victims were tortured and murdered. That same day, at 9:32 p.m., the mobile was located again at the scene, when the Police had already arrived at the apartment and were conducting their investigations.

No one has called Alejandro N. to testify, denounce the relatives of the victims. The authorities have overlooked the data that place him at the crime scene. Alejandro N. is the son of Luis Javier García Saldaña, an agent of the capital’s Attorney General’s Office, the same office that is investigating the murders. García Saldaña is, in turn, the father-in-law of one of the convicted, César Omar Martínez, and an acquaintance of another, Abraham Torres. These connections, however, do not constitute a conflict of interest in the eyes of the Public Ministry. The same source affirms that García Saldaña is not linked to the investigation of the Narvarte case and that “categorically there was no participation” by Alejandro N. The Public Ministry did point out that García Saldaña was called to testify as a witness seven months ago.

For the family it is not enough. “Why does the bearer of the number 7078 return to the scene of the events? Who told you that the SSP policemen had already arrived at that time? [Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana] and ministerial offices of the then PGJ [Procuraduría General de Justicia]?” Questions a statement released by Millennium. Alejandro N.’s sister, Rosa Ivette N., was a partner of Omar Martínez, with whom he lived and had a daughter. When the police searched his home after the crime, García Saldaña was present, according to the Mexican newspaper, as a “lawyer.” García Saldaña assured that he had only dealt “on four occasions” with his daughter’s boyfriend, although the telephone records show repeated communication between the two before and after the crime, including relevant days of the investigation such as the arrests of Martínez and Daniel Pacheco. Another of the condemned, Abraham Torres, also knew the brothers.

These connections constitute proof for the relatives of the victims that García Saldaña’s position within the Prosecutor’s Office allowed him to hide and divert information necessary for the investigations. The work of the now extinct Attorney General’s Office, which initiated the investigation, has been heavily criticized over the years for a series of omissions, errors and fallacies that point to a possible cover-up by security officials or criminal groups that could have participated in the multiple homicide.

The key pieces of the puzzle

On July 31, 2015, five people were inside apartment 401 at 1909 Luz Saviñón street: Mile Martín, a model, Yasenia Quiroz, a student, and Nadia Vera, an activist, lived there; Alejandra Negrete, a domestic worker, worked at the house, and Rubén Espinosa, a photojournalist, was passing through. Espinosa and Vera are the key pieces of the puzzle. She was an activist, he a photojournalist. Both had worked in Veracruz, a state in which in those years the authorities systematically persecuted, murdered and disappeared dissident voices. They left the region due to threats and pressure as a result of their work. In an interview granted months before her death, Vera “held the responsibility” of the Government of Veracruz for anything that could happen to her.

Their relatives have never doubted that this is the reason they were killed. The so-called via Veracruz: a possible participation of government officials of the former state governor, Javier Duarte, in the massacre —detained since 2017, convicted of crimes of criminal association and money laundering and also investigated for forced disappearance. The Attorney General’s Office, the predecessor body of the current Prosecutor’s Office, was also accused of leaking information to the press that pointed to drug or prostitution issues, today completely denied, to divert the focus from the social work of Vera and Espinosa. The case became a media spectacle.

This Monday, the relatives protested at the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office, with whom they have broken the dialogue due to what they consider negligence, such as not investigating the relationship of García Saldaña and his son with the case. “This Prosecutor’s Office regrets that the families have declared the dialogue suspended, but the institution remains willing to continue communication and collaboration with them,” the agency said in a statement.

The loose ends of the case that do not leave the Public Ministry standing well are abundant. The official version defends that on the day of the murder, the three convicted men arrived at the scene, shot the victims to death and fled in a Chevrolet Suburban. The independent investigation revealed that another vehicle, a gray sedan-type car, accompanied the Chevrolet “throughout its transfer.” Two other people were traveling in it, the others allegedly involved, according to this story.

This hypothesis could shed light on some of the unknowns that have never been clarified. For example, a footprint in a pool of blood in the house that did not correspond to the size of the feet of any of the three initially identified detainees. Or traces of sweat on a cable, which the murderers used to strangle two of the victims, which did not correspond to the DNA of any of the condemned. Also that in the 22 volumes of the file to which they had access, the independent investigators verified that the Prosecutor’s Office omitted “a key telephone line to identify those responsible.” A host of irregularities that have led to “the loss of key evidence.”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country