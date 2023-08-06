The family and friends of María Fernanda Sánchez, together with dozens of volunteers dressed in white, gathered this Saturday in Berlin to demand the return of the 24-year-old student. A few hours later, the German police announced that she had found a body in a canal in the capital. The family later confirmed that it matched the young Mexican woman. In a brief statement, the Berlin agency noted about the death of the young woman: “According to the current conclusions, there is no evidence of third-party guilt.” However, the circumstances of her death have not yet been clarified. The finding ends two weeks of an intense search, in which 500 people have participated and more than 3,000 kilometers have been combed, but it still leaves unresolved questions.

The disappearance of Maffy, as her friends called her, shocked the Mexican community in Europe. It had been barely five months since Sánchez had arrived in Berlin, after graduating in Communications from the Tecnológico de Monterrey. After living in Querétaro, in central Mexico, the young woman was going to study a specialized master’s degree in new media design at the University of Applied Sciences in Europe. A lover of yoga and music, her friends have remembered her all these days as a very happy and positive young woman, with many plans. Her parents had pointed out that she had prepared an upcoming trip to Spain.

From what has been reconstructed so far, last Saturday, July 22, Sánchez was going to go to the great LGBT+ party in Berlin, the Christopher Street Day. However, the young woman finally decided not to go to work on a university project. Shortly before noon, the student left her room in the student residence, located in the Treptow-Köpenick district, on the outskirts of the capital, without anyone noticing her departure and left her cell phone on bed.

The next day, his family was already alarmed by his absence. They used to have a call with Maffy every Sunday and she wouldn’t answer. Javier Sánchez, the father of the woman from Queretaro, told in an interview that the young woman lived on the ground floor, whose balcony overlooks the street, and the door was open. In addition, people close to her told EL PAÍS that her room on Büchnerweg street was in a mess when the authorities arrived.

On Monday Javier Sánchez and his wife Carolina Castañeda flew to Berlin. In those early days, Maffy’s friends organized to create an Instagram account (Find Maffy Berlin), which already has more than 24,000 followers, and search parties to locate it. The photos of a smiling María Fernanda Sánchez went viral and the search sheets with the basic information were translated into almost 20 languages: she was 153 centimeters tall, had long brown hair, had tattoos on her arms, wore a yellow T-shirt and pants moles the day it disappeared.

Just two days ago, Interpol had launched a search file. In addition to the 125 volunteer brigades, which had filled Berlin with wanted posters, the German police had used tracking dogs and divers for canals, rivers and lakes. One of the channels that the authorities claimed to have tracked is that of Teltow, in the Adlershof district, where this Saturday at four in the afternoon —German time— a passerby found Sánchez’s body near a bridge.

From the beginning of the search, the Berlin police pointed to a possible motive: “There are indications that the 24-year-old girl is under the influence of an exceptional psychological situation.” However, her family still wondered what the European authorities had wanted to signal with that message. “What she was telling us is that she missed her house a lot,” her father Javier Sánchez told this newspaper last Thursday. This Saturday, the agency has inclined the investigation to the lack of violence from other people in the death of Maffy, but without giving explanations that allow what happened to occur. The results of the autopsy are still to be known.

On July 14, María Fernanda Sánchez asked in a Facebook group called Latinas in Germany if anyone knew a psychologist who spoke Spanish, because she was going through a “difficult time.” Maffy’s case has highlighted a pending issue for the Mexican authorities in Europe: mental health care. Adapting to different cultural codes, discrimination, lack of networks, and lack of security in many cases can affect young people who are trying to start a new life outside of Mexico.

The embassy in Germany has recalled these days that it has a free window for access to mental health. “The normal thing is from time to time to get overwhelmed and feel bad. The responsible thing is to ask for time off and see specialists. The earlier, the better. For one and for our loved ones. We are one call away: +49170 975 7763″, wrote Ambassador Francisco Quiroga. Along the same lines, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs has developed tools such as EscuchaMex, a free psychological support platform for Mexican citizens residing in France and Monaco.

“Laugh until it hurts, listen to the rain fall, have a nice dream, get a hug,” says Maffy in a video shared by her friends, just before starting to sing: “There really is so little that I need, at the most I never had a hobby of material, do not be surprised when I explain that mine is another type of ambition, but do not believe me, I am going to demonstrate with the following example: I only need two sticks to mark the key, someone to inspire me and a little voice”.

