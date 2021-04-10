Ava Gardner and Gregory Peck in ‘The Snows of Kilimanjaro’, 1952, directed by Henry King.

A landscape offers a different reality depending on the gaze of the person contemplating it. A poet stops alone before his beauty, a musician perceives the sound of the silence carried by the air, a painter attends to the light and the colors that surround him, a farmer analyzes whether or not his land is arable, a speculator sees it as solar and despises it if there is no possibility of building a housing estate there, a historian imagines that great battles were fought in that space, a strategist is clear that from that height the entire valley could be dominated, an archaeologist thinks it possible that contains buried ruins, an ecologist wants it to remain intact as from the beginning of time and fights to preserve it. From this principle it follows that if it is not possible to change the world with the revolution or with the guns, it can be transformed with the look, a weapon at the same time destructive and creative within the reach of anyone.

For my part, the first time that the change in reality generated by the gaze became evident to me was in Kenya, where I was lost one day in the savannah between Kilimanjaro and Lake Nakuru, which extends under the clouds of pink flamingos when they raise the flight. Around me there were all kinds of wild beasts, lions, cheetahs, hyenas, crocodiles, hippos and I was stuck in a van converted into a cage, designed to be safe. But the opposite happened. The beasts ran, dozed, frolicked and looked at me in surprise as if I were a captured beast that was part of the human zoo.

Some debates in Congress have turned into a porn show, which should be given outside of children’s hours at three in the morning for vicious insomniacs

The power of the gaze that transforms a landscape or that turns you into the most dangerous vermin in the savannah, can also be applied to any order of things, to art, to politics, to history. A painting exhibition changes its substance if the gaze is that of a critic, that of a simple visitor or that of a collector. It is not the same to contemplate a painting fanning its jowls with the aesthetic-like catalog than to analyze the price list with avid eyes ready to take out the checkbook. I met a collector who came to tears when he decided to buy the painting if it exceeded a million dollars; the tears were involuntary, only that they betrayed his irremediable decision, leaving him defenseless in the deal at the mercy of the dealer.

It is the same with politics and in social life. In this sense, humanity is divided into two, half sitting in the circus stands, which can be the sofa at home, and the other half on the track playing a clown, a tamer, a tightrope walker, a bullet man, a sword swallower. , of monarch, of pope of Rome, of president of the Government, of king of the mambo whose images are multiplied to infinity on all the screens of the planet. Some debates in Congress have turned into a porn show, which should be played outside of children’s hours at three in the morning for vicious insomniacs. The political garbage that occurs on television is sustained by the gaze of the spectators. Do not judge, since you are the one to blame. Take comfort in the fact that you can not look, that is your power.

My learning of the origins of the war was not obtained by reading Sun Tzu or Gombrowicz, but in the savannah of Kenya itself

Anyone is capable of building a private observatory from where they can discover all of universal history at will. Not far away you can see Buddha under the fig tree, Pericles standing on the podium of the Pnix haranguing the Athenians in front of the Parthenon. All the fires in history are united by the same glow and the same ashes, that of the Temple of Artemis, that of the Library of Alexandria, that of the city of Constantinople, that of the Reichstag of Berlin, that of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the of the Twin Towers in New York. My learning of the origins of war was not obtained by reading Sun Tzu or Clausewitz, but in the Kenyan savannah itself, in the Kilaguni reserve, when the guide Allen who was driving the barred van discovered a large colony of chimpanzees in the shade of an acacia clustered around a male with spectacular gums who was giving them a combat harangue. Tension grew in the assembly at the shouts that the speaker gave as he pointed to another group of chimpanzees that were arranged in order to attack on foot from a nearby hill under the command of another authoritarian ape. The two corps of the army produced the same cheers and applause.

– What’s wrong? I asked.

“We are going to contemplate a great battle,” the guide Allen told me. -It’s a matter between brothers. When a good demagogue warms them up, these monkeys can also become heroic.

– Are they going to kill each other?

– I think they get bored if they don’t.

Since you cannot change the world, since everything is part of the show, from the bridge one can recreate it in its image and likeness just by looking.