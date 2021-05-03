The appearance of things It is the second most watched movie on Netflix. Not only because of its supernatural horror theme, but also because of how well it complements the drama facing a young Manhattan family consisting of George, Catherine and little Franny.

As the synopsis dictates, the couple move to a historic village in the Hudson Valley only to discover that their marriage hides a sinister darkness that rivals the history of their new home. After several minutes, the fans could not imagine the result.

Spoiler Warning

Catherine quickly notices certain supernatural anomalies in the house. What they did not suspect is that the place was the scene of a matricide at the hands of the respective father and that the mother, Elle, tried to protect them from George.

Meanwhile, George shows his true personality: as a thief of the paintings of his unfaithful cousin, who hid the tragedy that dragged the house and his dishonest tricks to get a teaching position at the university.

The situation worsens when a neighbor, Justine, threatens to betray him and he leaves her in a coma after causing a car accident. Likewise, he murders the teacher who discovers about the falsification of his documents to get a place in the school.

The film is directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. Photo: Likely Story

Once this is over, he goes to teach normally and Catherine’s murder is revealed. He escapes from jail for lack of evidence and the help of his parents. When it was believed that the baddie would get away with it, Justine and sends a message to George.

Immediately, he gets on a boat and is left adrift while watching the sea on fire. Haunted by the persecution of the spirits of Catherine and Elle, it is not confirmed if he dies but he does pay for his actions.