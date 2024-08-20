Romantic love is one of the most complex and fascinating experiences that humanity has explored throughout its history. “Finding the match“or the “better half” is an expression that comes from Aristophanes in the famous dialogue The Banquetfrom Plato’s work, in which he explains that humans used to be perfect and spherical, but because of the gods’ jealousy we were split in two, which is why we wander around the world in search of our other half. The explanation is, at the very least, exhausting and, in all cases, places love life in the place of exploration without a sure answer.

This dance of desire, emotion and reason that occurs between two people – sometimes more – becomes a labyrinth where exceptional passion intertwines with everyday life. How is it possible that a simple glance can unleash a torrent of emotions that, in turn, questions our most deeply-rooted beliefs about happiness and intimacy? Is love a social construct, or an innate experience? These questions lead us to reflect on the nature of love and its role in our lives. As Plato suggested, love is a form of madness that leads us to search for beauty, not only in others, but also in ourselves.

In light of the first Philosophy Festival, which will take place in the city of Envigado this August, whose central theme revolves around the question “What is love?”, we are invited to meditate on sentimental love as a philosophical matter. Philosophy, mundane in its essence, is nourished by our daily experiences and deals with the essential questions of life. Love life as a human phenomenon makes us think about the nature of our relationships, beginnings and breakups, seduction and conquest; and also a little about the precariousness of our being when it is not reciprocated.

When we fall in love, we embark on a journey that transcends the physical—desire—to become a yearning search without a destination, full of tensions between emotion and boredom: creating a future project, making a home, combining the “we,” keeping a partner, being loyal to the other without ceasing to be loyal to ourselves. However, an interesting counterpoint arises: is love a construction of a connection between the body, mind, and heart, or is it simply a matter of hormones, as some biological theories explain? This duality invites us to reflect on the complexity of love, which can be both an emotional phenomenon and a chemical process involving the release of neurotransmitters and hormones, which influence our behavior and perceptions.

Love, in addition to being a feeling, can also be considered an art that is cultivated and perfected, as suggested by Ovid, the great poet, who in his work The art of loving and in Remedies of love emphasizes that seduction and maintaining a relationship require attention and strategy. It is not enough to feel; it is also necessary to plan and act consciously, first to conquer and then to keep the loved one. In this sense, love becomes a deliberate practice that requires continuous reflection on our actions and decisions.

In all cases, and even if we don’t know how to explain exactly what love is, the reality is that it confronts us with our vulnerability, which we assume when we meet the other person and which can lead us to experience the pain of loss and disappointment. Falling out of love, a theme deeply present in popular culture, also deserves attention. Music, in particular, has been a refuge and a form of expression for those who go through the pain of a breakup. Recent examples refer us to songs that have become iconic, such as the case of 200 glassesby Karol G, with her cry “Friend, faggot, now!”, that encapsulate the message of letting go, of releasing what no longer serves us. The popular inspiration around heartbreak is a testament to how, through art, we can overcome the heartbreak and find solace in the shared experience ―the new philosophy―.

But isn’t this suffering also part of the philosophical quest? It invites us to question, to reflect on our choices and to find meaning in what often seems chaotic. Philosophy teaches us that love, with all its lights and shadows, is an experience that enriches our understanding of life. Thus, in the journey of romantic love, every encounter, every separation, every laugh and every tear, become valuable lessons that invite us to continue exploring. Love, like philosophy, is not a destination, but a path full of questions, doubts and, above all, possibilities. And in that quest, we may discover that loving, in its most authentic form, is one of the purest manifestations of our desire to be understood and to understand the other.

Ultimately, romantic love reminds us that, despite our differences, we all share the same longing: the desire for connection, for transcendence, and to find a reflection of ourselves in another. You could say that it is a bit of a social construct, as well as an emotional and biological experience, a phenomenon that invites us to explore our humanity and to question what it really means to love and be loved. Perhaps it is good to cultivate a sentimental education that prepares us and brings us closer to our emotions and feelings from childhood, and helps us to live a life built on meaningful bonds. To write our story, one verse at a time, in the deep and fascinating poem of love that is life.

