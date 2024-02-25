Ronaldinho reached the best form of his entire career during this dizzying run, contributing an all-time high of 21 goals in 18 games. Ronaldinho's two most famous goals came at the Santiago Bernabéu, where even Real Madrid fans stood up to applaud him.

Luis Figo worked with Luxemburgo at Real Madrid in 2005 and described him as “the worst” coach of his career. However, for Rivaldo, Luxembourg was “the best.” “Everything that coaches in Europe do today,” Rivaldo wrote on social media in 2020, “you already did 25 years ago.” Rivaldo's trust in the Marmite coach no doubt stems from their two years together at Palmeiras, with Luxembourg guiding the Brazilian giants to a national record 21 consecutive wins in 1996.

At the time, the longest winning streak in the history of British club football was just 14 matches, first established by Preston North End in 1892, before penalty areas were introduced into the regulations.

However, that sequence included a penalty shootout win that counts as a draw rather than a win according to Guinness World Records. TNS was not impressed. “As far as we are concerned, a win is a win,” read a club statement. The Welsh team, one of only two professional clubs in its division, still rubs shoulders with some of the best in the world.

Real Madrid began their 22-win streak at the start of the 2014/15 campaign, which ended with defeats in the Copa del Rey, La Liga and the Champions League. Ancelotti was expelled from the club that same summer.

Bayern emphatically delivered the goods throughout 2020 under Flick, claiming four trophies before their winning streak came to an end seven months after it began.

The only downside to Bayern's winning streak was the lack of fans for the vast majority of their winning streak, with 17 of their 23 games played in empty stadiums (or ghost games, as they call them in Germany).

Most of Coritiba's victories came in the Paraná Regional Championship, but they also reached the final of the Brazilian National Cup. However, by June 2011, Coritiba's victories had run out and Vasco da Gama emerged victorious.

Van Gaal was technical director at the head of a young Ajax. Seven youth players started in the 1995 Champions League final, which was won by a teenager Patrick Kluivert.

The European champions were just one game away from equaling Cruyff's team record but, as in his playing career, Van Gaal was forced to live in the legendary Dutchman's shadow thanks to a goalless draw against Grasshoppers. Swiss.

Stefan Kovacs was no pushover, but he loosened the leash, allowing players like Cruyff, Keizer and Johnny Rep to flourish in the purist form of 'Total Football'.

Craig Harrison interviewed by @BBCShropSport after tonight's historic win! pic.twitter.com/GLcaeKmgie — The New Saints FC (@tnsfc) December 30, 2016

“It had been built and then we did it and you didn't really win anything, it's just like a little bit of ink in a book. It's not a trophy, it's nothing like that,” Captain Marriott said. “It was just a pat on the back and something like 'See you tomorrow for training.'”