An error occurred in logging out, with failure in Twitter and a significant slowdown in publication, these were the problems that have been facing Twitter users all over the world for several days.

And a technological expert considered that the malfunctions that occur in the tweets site is one of the longest service errors in the history of social media, as the services of “Twitter” were disrupted for a large number of users, after about 40 thousand users reported problems in the social networking platform, which It was related to search, tweet and logout operations, in addition to technical problems facing site users on desktop computers far from the “Android and iOS” systems, according to what was reported by the platform specialized in monitoring website crashes, “Down Detector”.

The most visible messages to users came: “Your entry did not lead to any results, please try again later.” “Tweets cannot be retrieved at this time, please try again at a later time.” About those issues, the digital media consultant said. And e-marketing, Muhammad Al-Harithi, told “Sky News”: “These problems may be one of the longest errors of service in the history of modern social media.”

Regarding the possible reasons behind these problems, Al-Harithi said during his statements to Sky News Arabia: “Perhaps the reason behind the emergence of these problems in front of users is the occurrence of a cyber-penetration, by means of computers via the Internet and digital communications with the aim of changing or disrupting programs or destroying Data, stealing information, or hacking control systems and commands. ”The Twitter company commented on user reports:“ We are working to fix a problem with our servers to bring things back to normal soon. ”

It is noteworthy that during the past few months, the problems facing Twitter users increased, but the company soon announces through separate statements about these problems and an attempt to solve them. According to The Independent, 68% of users have encountered general problems with Twitter. While 19% of them reported errors in the Android application, before complaints from users of the system subsided, the giant network of tweets visited about 192 million users daily.