The old woman Rose Gironeconsidered the living person longest among the survivors of the Nazi holocaust, died at 113 years Age in an asylum of Long Island, in East New York.

The death took place on Monday, but it has been released this Thursday by his daughter Reha Bennicasa.

Rose was born in 1912 in Janow, a town from the Southeast Polish (today part of Russia) and was baptized as Rosa Raubvogel. Being a child, he emigrated with his family to Germany and settled in Hamburg.

She married a German Jew named Julius Mannheim, and when she was pregnant with almost nine months, her husband was arrested in 1937 and sent to the Buchenwald concentration camp. She was about to be sent equally, but a soldier took pity on her to see her pregnant, according to the story of her life at the Shoah Foundation, collected by the CNN.

Shortly after gave birth to Rehaa name that the Nazis forced him to choose from an authorized list of Jewish names. Through contact, He achieved the liberation of her husbandand after selling all their jewels and possessions, they bought a visa for China and the three fled to Shanghai, a city that soon fell into Japanese hands, being forced to live again in a ghetto for Jews.

At the end of the war they emigrated to the United States and settled in New York. They later divorced and she married Jack Girone, who took the last name.

Rose Girone said that life had tested her on many occasions and that that helped her become stronger: “Nothing is so bad that you can’t extract something good too”he used to say, and his daughter would repeat later that she was able to face anything when she had seen her mother’s example.

There are some 245,000 holocaust survivors in the world, of which 14,000 live in New York, the city with the largest Jewish population outside Israel.