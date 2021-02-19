The Six Flags Great Adventure park, located in New Jersey, America, is ready to break a record and drive adrenaline fans crazy. The amusement company prepares to inaugurate the World’s tallest, fastest and longest single lane roller coaster.

The new attraction was named Devil Coaster Jersey (Jersey devil roller coaster) alluding to a popular legend about the devil’s birth. The story goes that in 1735 a woman gave birth to her thirteenth child in the middle of a storm. The baby had wings and a tail.

The roller coaster is 914.4 meters long, reaches a speed of 93 kilometers per hour with an ascent that reaches 39.5 meters. The tour begins uphill and enters a forest, then passes through a drop of 87 degrees. In addition, it has a stop in which people will be with their heads towards the ground on the trees and three inverted turns.

This is what the Jersey Devil Coaster roller coaster will look like once it opens. Photo: sixflags

The four trains that will transport the passengers have a capacity for 12 people, who will sit one behind the other with their legs on both sides of the monorail track.

The opening had been announced for 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was postponed to 2021. An exact date has not yet been established since inspection and security tests are missing.

Long trajectory

In the same park you will find another of the roller coasters most important in the world, called Kingda Ka, considered until now, the highest. The tour begins in a very fast way ascending the slope in 90 degrees and once the top is reached, a plummet begins, something similar to what happens in Universal’s RockIt.

Jersey Devil Coaster will be the tallest, fastest and longest single lane roller coaster in the world. Photo: sixflags.

Not all activities are as extreme as those mentioned. At Six Flags there are family options. The little ones’ favorite is the Air Safari, an attraction in which children climb gently on planes. Once up, people can control the height with a lever.

There are also classics like the Giant Wheel in which covered chairs rock gently. This is one of the attractions that has been around since the day opened the park in 1974, and is now restored. For many years, it held the title of the tallest Ferris wheel in the world. At night, it becomes a visual attraction as the lights that illuminate it draw flower patterns.

In addition to the number of roller coasters, it has water parks and safaris, where you can traverse 11 simulated natural habitats and see 1,200 animals from six continents, including elephants, rhinos, tigers, giraffes and lions, among others.

The inauguration of the season 2021 will be on March 27 and it is necessary to do Advance reservation to enter. The official page of the site recommends that people at risk for the pandemic do not attend since contact with the virus cannot be 100 percent avoided.

In addition to New Jersey, Six Flags has 25 parks around the United States. Some of the locations are California, Arizona, Georgia, among others. There is also a headquarters in Mexico and Canada and the opening in Saudi Arabia is coming soon.