The citizens of Mozambique will be most concerned about everything that happens in their homes. The same as an Argentine, a Uruguayan or a Japanese. To anyone, in short. Even so, in November 1981, in these countries and some others, the local newspapers published the same news, which occurred on the 11th of the month on the other side of the planet. A priori, it failed to meet the most basic criteria of interest: an official act, held thousands of kilometers away, in an unknown Spanish town. And yet, numerous international publishers shared an identical certainty: their readers would love that story.

Carmen González Barberán felt something similar when she discovered it, before ending up becoming one of the protagonists of her final act: “My brother Vicente, who was a bookworm all his life, made a comment. He blew us away. And then he started hitting us more than necessary. And what was formed was formed, which looked like a Berlanga film ”. A plot made of war and ill-fated paella; of diplomatic chaos and Vikings defeated by wine; of involuntary arrests and sausages as peace offerings. And, finally, of brotherhood and understanding. All customary, all real. It is, after all, the longest contest in the history of Europe. And, at the same time, the most peculiar: for 172 years he faced the Granada town of Huéscar with an entire country, Denmark. Also distant: 2,600 kilometers. Which explains why the firm that buried the conflict, on November 11, 1981, attracted cameras and reporters from half the planet.

Two cartoons from ‘We have to fix what is in Denmark’, by Román López-Cabrera and Marina Armengol Más, edited by Cascaborra.

Still, to this day, the episode fascinates. So much so that Román López-Cabrera and Marina Armengol Más have dedicated the comic to him We have to fix Denmark! (Cacabora). “The story was surpassing each anecdote that they told me, but there were two issues that contributed: the good vibes that exuded and, of course, that act of signing the peace with around three hundred Danes dressed as Vikings. I had to draw it,” shares López-Cabrera. A similar effect felt the filmmaker Jorge Rivera, who decided to rescue him two years ago in a movie. “It is a very serious documentary that makes you laugh,” he sums up about the longest war, screened both in Huéscar and in Denmark, among other places.

Indeed, rigor and astonishment are mixed throughout a story that reminds Carmen González Barberán “of Welcome Mr. Marshal”. In version, yes, authentic. Everything since his brother Vicente de él, delegate of Culture in Granada and tireless researcher of chapter books, who died a few months ago, found a document that left him speechless. In the documentary, he himself condensed it into the word he blurted out when he read that sheet: “What?!”

Hundreds of Danes invade Huéscar to celebrate the day of peace, on November 11, 1981, in an image of ‘Granada today’ shared by the Municipal Archive of the people of Granada.

In 1808, the relationship between Spain and Napoleon turned from alliance to conflict. And therefore the friends of France also became enemies of the crown of Ferdinand VII. This was communicated by the monarch in a Royal Order, disseminated throughout the country. Including Huéscar, where the council wanted to go one step further: it echoed the war that Spain had declared on Denmark and assumed it as its own. Through an edict, posted “in a conspicuous place”, he thus authorized the residents to “attack the Danish forces wherever they are, […] avenge the insults received and not cease hostilities […] until a treaty stipulates the conditions of peace”, as read in one of the documents shared with EL PAÍS by the local archivist, Antonio Ros.

The conflict between States actually ended in 1814. But, in the town, no one thought to register it. Hence, until Vicente González Barberán realized it, Huéscar officially kept hostilities open for almost two centuries. Quite an act of courage and blind trust, judging by the balance of forces estimated by the newspaper The case. On the Nordic side, 13,000 soldiers, 200 tanks, about 100 planes and 400 long-range guns. The village responded with a total of eight troops: a municipal guard corporal and seven agents.

“We are a lost town and it is normal that, in the face of an event like this, it is thought that we can be put on the map,” says Fernando Serrano, the youngest son of Carmen González Barberán and the late José Pablo Serrano, mayor of Huéscar in 1981. ” We have many friends and ties with people from the diplomatic world”, recalls his mother, who is about to turn 80 years old. Including a cousin brother ambassador in Moscow, the first authority that was notified of the anomaly. From there, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And, meanwhile, to the public, through the article that Vicente signed in June 1981 in The Holy. “Maybe the war ends with a tasty exchange of our good ham with the famous Danish appetizers,” he wrote. It wasn’t that far from what was to come.

picked up by the Ideal from Granada, the news circulated throughout Spain. And two reporters from the same newspaper went to Mijas, where the Danish consul was vacationing. His refusal to receive them, on the occasion of his vacations, changed as soon as he learned the reason for the visit. Meanwhile, thanks to a Spanish diplomat from Huéscar, word of mouth even reached Brussels. Some versions maintain that, even for a moment, Spain’s accession to NATO, which was being negotiated during those months, came to tremble: a country at war, of course, could not accede. The joke, in any case, had its serious part.

Documents from the Municipal Archive of Huéscar collected in the documentary ‘The longest war’, by Jorge Rivera.

Others, yes, enjoyed their playful side more. “We chose to surprise […] at dawn, […] we slipped through enemy lines”, read a report by two Danish journalists, carried out in August 1981, that picks up the comic. Finally, they appeared before the City Council to surrender. The mayor played along until they were jailed. But they ended up in real prisoner: the keys to the handcuffs were broken. It was necessary to go to a workshop in search of a saw: luckily, the Boy with the Hammer lived up to his nickname. “At the height of the Transition, with saber rattling, it didn’t hurt to add a little sense of humor to current Spanish politics. And that my father was a very serious man. Despite having previously also been a national and provincial deputy, he moved through his town, ”says Fernando Serrano.

To the point of organizing the day of peace, the largest event ever held in Huéscar, with permission from the visit of the Kings a few months before. Formally, it was about signing the end of the war, before hundreds of Danes disguised with their horned helmets and the ambassador himself, Mongens Wandel-Petersen. The battle never celebrated, yes, it moved to the dialectic. “Attention, you are entering enemy territory,” read a sign in Danish posted at the entrance to the town. “We carried maces in case things got violent,” recalls one of the northern attendees in the documentary. They were not needed. The mayor and the ambassador spoke words of friendship. Calle Dinamarca was inaugurated and its flag was hoisted at the Town Hall. Although perhaps the most solid alliance was forged thanks to the two three-meter jars full of white and red, placed in the middle of the central square.

Cartoons from ‘We have to fix what is in Denmark’, by Román López-Cabrera and Marina Armengol Más, edited by Cascaborra.

“I don’t like our village wine at all, but it fulfilled its mission,” recalls Carmen González Barberán. “The one I enjoyed the least was me. I had to be aware of serving people. I spent it worried, ”she adds. Because she assumed all the protocol on her shoulders, the meals for hundreds of people and the effort to avoid “cathetations”: “The worst thing in the world is a want and I can’t. We cannot compete for Michelin stars. We had to offer products from the land”. So black pudding, chorizo, lamb and trout filled the tables and bellies of the diners. There was talk of defeating opponents with “chop and spicy” blows. There was also paella, but the memory still stirs González Barberán: the cook in charge got sick and her assistant, who offered to replace him, had plenty of good intentions, but something was missing. “That was inedible. Luckily they didn’t have anything to compare it to”, explains the woman.

The banquet even claimed the first and last victim of the conflict, after two centuries of bloodless war. “You saw these strong guys, with blue eyes, staggering… A Danish journalist got lost and the Civil Guard ended up finding him lying in a ditch,” says Fernando Serrano. Finally, each foreign visitor received a commemorative bottle of wine as a gift. And two others the people dared to send to Ronald Reagan and Leonid Brezhnev, then leaders of the US and USSR in the middle of the Cold War, in case they dared to follow their example. He wanted chance, or Huéscar’s power of conviction, that shortly after both powers signed one of the most important nuclear disarmament treaties. In 1986, the then Spanish men’s soccer coach, Miguel Muñoz, also wrote to the City Council, asking for tactical advice to defeat the Danes in the World Cup, according to the documentary. The truth is that Spain won 5-1.

Double page of ‘We have to fix what is in Denmark’, by Román López-Cabrera and Marina Armengol Más, edited by Cascaborra.

Overall, the anecdote made way for a lasting legacy. “History is remembered with great joy in Huéscar. It only bothers us if it is seen as something of chavs, of town bumpkins”, underlines Fernando Serrano. And he highlights the most important consequences: Huéscar has been twinned ever since with the Danish city of Kölding, with a frequent exchange of students between one town and the other. In 1994, the European Commission awarded both towns with the twinning gold stars. And so, incidentally, another long wound, opened on Danish soil, also closed.

Because, before the war of 1808, both countries were fighting on the same front, in favor of Napoleon. So just a year before, Spain had sent some 13,000 soldiers to the needy Nordic country. Jorge Rivera’s documentary reconstructs the initial suspicions and fears of the locals towards the Spaniards: they wore very little clothing, they looked for snails in the forests, they hunted cats, they were addicted to garlic and oil, they rolled cigarettes and only one of those guys made noise ” like 10 Danes together”. Apparently, the sympathy that was finally emerging was cut off when, by mistake, the soldiers threw too much fuel on the fire and the Koldinghus castle, where they were staying, ended up burned. The local investigation blamed foreigners. Today it is known, according to the film, that the responsibility was shared: two Danish guards in charge of monitoring evaded the task.

Those quarrels, in any case, belong to the past. Just like war. The same poster that threatened the Danes when they entered Huéscar in 1981 turned out to have another face, which they only saw when they left. They were able to read, in their language: “You are leaving a city that will always wait for you with open arms.” Two centuries of conflict had paid off: an eternal friendship was born.

