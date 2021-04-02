More than a year after those semifinals in which Athletic beat Granada and Real Sociedad the heroic Mirandés, when football still made the public vibrate in the stadium stands, the first Basque derby in the history of the cup finals it is finally disputed without the presence of hobbies. That was the objective for which it was postponed until this season, hoping that the health situation would accompany it so that what is probably the most special match of the year in Spain, at least environmentally, could be celebrated with all its essence.

In mid-March 2020, with just a month to go to that April 18 in which the title duel between lions and ‘txuri urdin’ was scheduled, the covid-19 pandemic completely stopped the activity in football Spanish for almost three months. This unprecedented situation did not prevent an express final for the League and the European competitions, which caught up in the middle of the unusual summer heat. Also the national cups of Europe were disputed in those dates of the summer.

However, in Spain, in view of the special relevance of the match due to its colorful and usual atmosphere, in addition to the particular idiosyncrasy of a Basque derby, the directors of both clubs and the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) agreed to postpone the celebration of the duel until the presence of the public in the stands was guaranteed. Despite this, and as a result of the persistence of the compromised health situation when the final of the tournament for this season approaches, on April 17 in the same scenario, finally and after a year of waiting, it has ended by prove unsuccessful.

Federation, clubs, CSD and Junta de Andalucía came to consider the presence of a limited number of spectators a few weeks ago, but the sensitivity of a date set in the middle of Holy Week and the refusal from the Ministry of Health ended up definitively closing the hope of the fans, without whom the final cup party will be less of a party.