Well, it’s finally here. Look what has been waiting! Last year in March we all rubbed our hands on both sides of the AP-8. On the 5th of that month, it seems that an eternity has passed, in Bizkaia the usual routines of recent times and endings were unleashed. Because Athletic knows this century for a while: with Caparrós, Bielsa, Valverde … And none of them have fallen to the sack of San Mamés. People did not care to throw the house out the window. Two hundred, five hundred, a thousand euros … all in order to be in Seville for the historic final with the Real.

In the background you could hear that a crazy virus was wreaking havoc in China, but that was another story. He was never going to get here. And he knocked on the door at the most inopportune moment. People were confined to home, the dream faded and the hope of waiting a year to see if all that caravan could be activated in 2021 was encouraged. But the COVID has not rested. Even a blind man saw it. The final will be in silence.

Removing unfortunate images like those of yesterday in Lezana, the fans have been very respectful before a single game. An Athletic-Real has never been seen for the Cup. The dream stays at home, but it is so great that it seeps through the walls of every home. The Barge has been renovated, it looks very pretty, but you will have to keep waiting whatever happens. It has been 37 years of waiting in Bilbao. Now it is OK. They are considered well used if a triplet comes.