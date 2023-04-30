The hotels on the coast plan to exceed the occupancy of last Easter on this festive bridge. At the end of the week, 90% of the places had already been reserved, according to data from the Association of Tourist Accommodation Entrepreneurs of the Costa Cálida, Hostetur.

There are still places available for last-minute tourists, although the sector celebrates that on this occasion reservations have been advanced, encouraged by the good weather in April and the excessive heat for these dates. Record records have been produced in various towns, such as 37 degrees in Murcia,

Hoteliers also point to the wide range of leisure options on this festive bridge on the Mar Menor coast as an incentive for tourism. The Splash IN hydroaviation festival and the Foil festival in Los Alcázares, the gastronomic day of the pepper in San Javier, the Collectibles Fair in San Pedro del Pinatar or the Classic Sailing Regatta in Cartagena, are the main events that take place from Saturday through Monday on the coast. The hoteliers’ association also indicates that many clients who attend the ‘Warm Up’ festival in Murcia will stay on the coast to take advantage of the good temperatures on the beach.

On the other hand, the additional holiday in the Community of Madrid, on May 2, which is added to the festive bridge as well, has added visitors to the coast from the capital. The travel portal ‘Destinia’ has planned for this bridge a wave of European tourists to the Spanish coasts, taking advantage of the fact that the first of May is also a holiday in countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Portugal.

some unusual values



Despite the high temperatures, the influx to the beaches was uneven, since some areas woke up cloudy this Saturday, such as Águilas, where it even sparkled slightly. The thermometers, yes, widely exceeded 30 degrees in almost the entire Region, which represents unusual values ​​for a month of April, as the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) had already been warning.

In the early afternoon, 37 degrees were reached at the Murcia and Alcantarilla observatories, very close to forecasts. In Caravaca, Yecla and San Javier, the thermometers reached 33; and in Los Alcázares and Lorca at 31. Cartagena registered a maximum of 31, according to Aemet. The minimums were also very high for this time of year, with 19 degrees in Murcia, 20 in Cartagena and 18 in Lorca. This after a week in which high values ​​have been recorded. On Friday it was close to 34 degrees in Jumilla, Puerto Lumbreras and some districts of Lorca.

For this Sunday a drop in temperatures is expected, which will be locally notable in the maximum. Thus, no more than 30 degrees are expected in Murcia and Lorca, and 25 in Cartagena. There may be an occasional shower accompanied by a storm, a situation that can be repeated on Monday. However, the long-awaited rains that alleviate the drought are not yet on the horizon.