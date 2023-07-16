Front part of the Hernán Cortés manuscript that was stolen from the General Archive of the Nation. fbi

From Mexico City to the Museum of World Treasures in Wichita (Kansas), from an auction house in Los Angeles to a warehouse in New Hampshire and from the FBI offices in Boston imminently back to the Mexican capital. That has been the long pilgrimage of a manuscript by the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés dating from 1527 and which was stolen from the General Archive of the Latin American country in the early 1990s. He is expected to return home this month, after the intervention of the authorities on both sides of the border, the analysis of old documents by specialists and a complaint in extremis which prevented the piece of paper from changing hands again. “Antique theft and trafficking is a global problem,” says agent Kristin Koch, in the first interview the FBI has given on the case. “Criminals will always find a market and sell whatever they can get their hands on,” she adds.

The document measures just 21.5 by 15 centimeters. It is a payment order delivered by Hernán Cortés to his butler, Nicolás de Palacios Rubios, to buy the equivalent of 12 gold pesos of “pink sugar”, possibly during an expedition in the current territory of Honduras. On the front are purchase instructions in old Spanish and on the back, confirmation from an apothecary owner, Maestre Francisco, that he received payment.

“I received master Francisco de vos Palaçios Rubios the twelve gold pesos contained in this other part and they are for the pink sugar or and for bos dice, the signature of my name, or today May 13, 1527 years”, it reads on the back . The document, made of iron gall ink on cotton paper, disappeared without a trace from the General Archive of Mexico and the workers realized the theft when they were making a backup of the file of which it was a part on microfilm. Thus it was possible to determine the approximate date of the theft: October 1993 or before.

Finding out the fate of the manuscript seemed as complicated as looking for a needle in a haystack. There were no leads until decades later. At the end of May of last year, a researcher warned the head of the Archive that he had seen an object at auction that had caught his attention. The direction’s order was to recover the document at any cost. The Mexican workers told EL PAÍS that it was a mission against time because the auction was going to close on June 15, 2022. “Incredibly rare payment order to buy pink sugar, signed by the conquistador Cortés,” reported the auctioneer RR Auction from Boston. A week before it was finished, the manuscript had already received 22 bids and the bidding price was over $18,600.

The Archivo General de México team called an FBI hotline on June 6, 2022, ten days before the auction ended. “We get hundreds of complaints every day,” Koch explains. The legal attaché of the United States Embassy channeled the call to the Art and Crime Unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a specialized group that is in charge of investigating crimes such as theft from museums, heritage trafficking or counterfeiting of cultural property. . “The Mexican authorities called us again with more information about the document and the reasons they had to believe that it was the manuscript that had been stolen from them and thanks to that, we were able to open an investigation,” adds the agent, with almost 20 years of experience. experience in that unit.

After initiating the investigation, Koch contacted the auctioneer, who agreed to remove the item from its website until the situation was clarified. The information that had come from Mexico allowed them to obtain a seizure order and US agents began to investigate the manuscript. “We wanted to know how this document ended up in the United States,” Koch says.

But it was like putting together a puzzle, because a long time had passed since the theft and there was little documentation in the hands of the auctioneers who had it in their possession for years. “In these types of cases, tracing the provenance of the items becomes very challenging, because as more time passes, it becomes more difficult to find people who have good records on the items and keep them,” he adds.

The FBI limited its comment on the specific details of the case, but court documents in the possession of this newspaper shed light on what happened to the manuscript during the 30 years that it was under the radar. After the paper was torn from a documentary collection of the General Archive of Mexico, a person identified by the initials JK bought it at auction in the early 1990s in the United States. JK added it to his private collection and loaned it to the Museum of World Treasures in Wichita, which he had founded. It was on display for 20 years in that Kansas city.

After the death of the new owner, his family consigned the item and it was auctioned again in Los Angeles by Goldberg Coins and Collectibles, where it was acquired in 2019 by another person, identified as RN. The buyer took it to his home in Florida and was the one who delivered the paper last year to RR Auction, the Massachusetts-based auctioneer, to be purchased from the highest bidder. The paper was transferred to a warehouse in New Hampshire until it was sold.

Before, the payment order and other files remained stored for four centuries in the Hospital de Jesús, the oldest in America and founded by Cortés himself on Avenida 20 de Noviembre in Mexico City, in the same place where it is believed that the Spanish conquistador first met with the tlatoani Moctezuma Xocoyotzin, in 1519. In 1929, all the documents found at the site were declared patrimony of the Mexican State. “Typically, what I have seen happen with works of art or antiques is that they can pass through many hands over the years after being stolen and many times this happens because they are traded in private sales, which are often not they advertise on the internet, which makes transactions invisible to authorities or the general public,” says Koch.

“People are usually shocked when they find out that the items they have are stolen and many times, when they realize the cultural value they have to the countries of origin or the original owners, they are willing to part with the item and they give up fighting to keep it,” says the agent. When there are sufficient reasons to believe that it is a theft, the authorities first try to make the return or the decision not to auction it voluntary.

That was the case with the Cortés manuscript, which was removed from the catalog before there was a court order. “They aren’t usually happy about losing money, but they are willing to let these documents go back where they really belong,” he adds. The authentication of the document included scientific evidence and the joint work of experts, officials, police officers and diplomats to circumvent the repatriation procedures.

“What was great about this case was the cooperation between the governments of the United States and Mexico, giving us all the information so that we could act and that the case had a positive outcome,” says Koch. After several months of waiting, the manuscript is expected to be delivered at a ceremony in Mexico City, pending an official announcement.

“We are constantly receiving tips and notices about stolen cultural heritage from around the world, including Mexico,” says the agent, hoping the case will lead to new investigations and efforts to return more treasures to their original owners. The Latin American country has managed to repatriate more than 11,500 objects of historical value in the last five years, including 16 court documents that were to be auctioned in New York and were returned last year.

