The mass deportation of undocumented immigrants — “the largest in the history of the United States” — has become the spearhead of Donald Trump’s campaign to win the November 5 elections. With a speech that demonizes them, the Republican promises that he will expel all people who lack a legal residence permit if he returns to the White House. The deportation of at least 11 million people who work, study, consume, pay taxes and are part of their community would not leave the country unscathed.

In addition to the social alarm that the persecution of millions of people would entail, there are the consequences of eliminating all those consumers and workers from the economy. Economists estimate that deportation would cause a fall in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of between 2.6% and 6%. At 2023 levels, that would mean a loss of between $711 billion and $1.6 trillion a year.

“Economic studies have documented that mass deportation of unauthorized immigrants would cause a contraction of the economy. American workers would lose their jobs and their wages would fall. The idea that mass deportation would help American citizens is an illusion. Research has documented that it has not worked in the past and will not work in the future,” says Robert Lynch, professor of economics at the University of Washington and author of The Economic Impact of Mass Deportation on Citizens and Authorized Immigrants.

Lynch refers to the effects that other mass deportations have caused in the country, which occurred in 1930 and 1960. And more recently, she refers to the case of Arizona, which did not experience a deportation as such, but where the implementation of very strict anti-immigration laws caused a massive exodus of undocumented immigrants starting in 2007. According to Pew Research data, Between 2007 and 2016, 40% of immigrants without papers They left that state to return to Mexico or move to another state with less restrictive laws.

A Moody’s Analytics study for The Wall Street Journal, The study found that the outflow of immigrants reduced Arizona’s GDP by an average of 2 percent annually between 2008 and 2015. In addition, total employment in the state between 2008 and 2015 was 2.5 percent lower than it would have been had the removals not occurred. One of the favorite arguments of those who support deportation is that it takes jobs away from citizens. However, the Moody’s study shows that native-born Americans and legal Hispanic immigrants held less than 10 percent of the jobs previously held by undocumented immigrants.

“Politicians and deportation advocates claimed the policy would create jobs for American workers, raise wages and grow the economy, but that didn’t happen,” Lynch said.

In 2007, there were nearly half a million undocumented immigrants living in the state, which had been reduced to about 275,000 in less than a decade. Between 1990 and 2005, Arizona’s illegal immigrant population had nearly multiplied fivefold, but beginning in 2004, the state adopted a series of measures to curb illegal immigration, such as prohibiting them from receiving government benefits, including non-emergency hospital care, from obtaining driver’s licenses, and from being able to access in-state tuition rates.

In 2010, Arizona adopted the controversial SB1070 “Show Your Papers” law, which authorized local police to demand documentation from those they considered to be illegal immigrants, which in practice became a form of harassment of those with darker skin. The law was defeated several times in court and was eventually repealed.

Unwanted jobs

The Arizona case offers an idea of ​​what could happen in the rest of the country, where there are around eight million workers who are not regularized, representing 5% of the American workforce. In some sectors, their presence is essential, such as in agriculture, where they occupy 22% of jobs, construction, with 15%, and manufacturing, with 8%, although the figures vary slightly depending on the source due to the difficulty of collecting reliable data from a population that prefers to remain invisible.

“If we were to deport 22% of America’s farmworkers who are unauthorized immigrants, do you really think American workers would go to the cotton fields of Texas, the sugar fields of Florida, and the peanut farms of Georgia to take low-paying jobs in the scorching heat?” Lynch asks rhetorically.

This economist argues that in addition to the positions that would remain unfilled, the loss of labor among undocumented immigrants would imply a drop in employment for the rest of the population due to the contraction in demand.

“It’s very simple, if you remove 11 million people from the American economy, eight million of whom work and earn hundreds of billions of dollars a year and spend hundreds of billions of dollars each year on food, clothing, housing, health care, entertainment, and thousands of other goods and services, what will happen is that American business sales will fall by billions of dollars. Businesses will cut back on what they produce, they will lay off workers, they will cut wages, and the U.S. economy will contract,” Lynch predicts.

Other experts agree that the vacancies left by immigrants in the labour market will lead to an increase in general unemployment. a study by Chloe East, an economist at Brookings, When half a million immigrants are removed from the labor market, some 44,000 jobs of US-born citizens are lost.

“It is clear that unauthorized immigrants accept low-paying, dangerous, and otherwise less attractive jobs more often than U.S.-born and authorized immigrant workers. For example, nearly 6 percent of unauthorized immigrants work as domestic workers, construction workers, or cooks, compared with about 2 percent of authorized immigrant workers and 1 percent of U.S.-born workers,” East says.

An aging population and a falling birth rate mean that immigrants will be even more necessary to support the finances of Social Security and programs like Medicare. Undocumented immigrants contribute about $100 billion a year in taxes to the public coffers, while they do not benefit from these public programs. Opponents of their permanence in the country argue that they are an unsustainable burden on public finances, using up resources for education and health care, even though statistics show that they contribute more than they receive.

The surge in immigration has also been reflected in increased expulsions. Nationwide, deportations rose from about 200,000 per year in the early 2000s to 400,000 in the late 2000s, and have remained stable at 300,000 annually until the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, deportations of long-term residents have declined, but other types of expulsions have increased, especially at the border.

President Joe Biden’s measures to control the arrival of undocumented immigrants tightened asylum laws in June, which has had the desired effect of reducing illegal entries. Last month, Border Patrol apprehended 58,038 people at the border, up slightly from July (56,399) but still the second-fewest apprehensions since September 2020. Border Patrol apprehensions are on track to be 21% lower than last year.

Looking ahead to the general elections in November, immigration policy will be one of the factors that will most influence the vote for president, along with the economy and productive rights.

In Arizona, voters will also decide whether to increase immigration restrictions. The proposal they will vote on would allow local agents to detain those who cross the border at places other than immigration checkpoints, with the possibility of jail time and deportation. With the new rule, state judges could also order deportation, something that until now is reserved for federal magistrates, and that could be appealed if the law is approved.

Chaos and fear

Domestically, the expulsions Trump is promising would not be easy to carry out. “Trump is talking about mass deportations, these are efforts for which there are no resources and the result would be chaos and a climate of fear,” says Doris Meissner, a partner at the Migration Policy Institute (MPI).

Estimates suggest that deportation would cost between $13,000 and $18,000 per person expelled. Where the money would come from raises another question. According to William Galston, director of the Brookings Government Studies Program, the Insurrection Act could be invoked “and that could give him an opportunity to use parts of the Department of Defense budget to sustain an otherwise unsustainable operation, which would create a really explosive internal situation,” he says. Although it seems like a remote possibility, “in the past, Trump has been willing to create explosive situations to achieve his goals. There is no reason to believe that he would not be willing to do it again. So this is not just a fantasy proposition. This is a real possibility,” he warns.