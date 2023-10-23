In the mid-nineties, the great Argentine historian Tulio Halperín Donghi published the classic The long agony of Peronist Argentina, in which he narrated the inexorable end of society organized under the foundations of the first Peronism (1945-1955), that of the Welfare State. That agony has lasted for almost 30 years and has coexisted with survival, as demonstrated by the unexpected victory of Sergio Massa in the general elections and his chances of winning the second round on November 19.

Minister of Economy of an erratic and adrift government, in a context of growing social decomposition and with overwhelming numbers of 12% monthly inflation, poverty of more than 40%, external debt of more than 400 billion dollars and the latent risk of hyperinflation, the Unión por la Patria candidate increased his performance in the August primaries by 15 points while navigating his apparent shipwreck. Some scandalous proposals and statements by Javier Milei and his court circle, the zigzagging campaign of Patricia Bullrich and the greater mobilization of militants and leaders of territorial Peronism, especially in the province of Buenos Aires (which represents 37% of the registry) contributed to the the Government party would get new voters in defense of a set of rights and social achievements and the fear of the proposals of the leader of the most radical right.

Hyperkinetic in his double role as minister and candidate, Massa achieved some material benefits in recent months – such as the end of the income tax – with the ability to light and shoot fireworks that disguised the tragedy of the present.

Plastic among plastics, Massa has also achieved the feat of becoming autonomous from Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner without even being a debtor – or representative – of any tradition: he has ignored Kirchnerism as a political identity and not even, with exceptions, He has waved the flags of the first Peronism. He is the leader of a current that bears his name, massism, and operates from a pragmatic center. Like an astute Zelig, he offered in his victory speech the possibility of adding to the electoral front of the second round Trotskyists, right-wing Peronists centered in the province of Córdoba and radicals from the Radical Civic Union under the broad form of the National unity.

On the night of his bitter defeat due to the unexpected, Milei, on the other hand, emphasized his condition as a liberal and attempted to displace the driving forces of his speech – the promise of dollarization and the end of the political caste – with an idea of ​​​​a return to the cleavage of Kirchnerism. -anti-Kirchnerism to attract the evicted voters of Together for Change (the alliance of parties that made Mauricio Macri president between 2015-2019)

In the last midterm election, 24 months ago, Together for Change was the main opposition force and won with 42% of the votes. The crisis of the ruling Peronism and the bad expectations about the economy suggested that the road to power was duly paved. A uniform voice made up of opinion polls, opinion formers and the mass media considered the election won by the opposition Together for Change, first with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and then with Patricia Bullrich. Since Sunday night, Together for Change faces the risk of implosion due to the misfortunes of a very big defeat and the positions found for a runoff. Macri has shown his sympathies for Milei and a part of his force and his junior partners, such as the Radical Civic Union, are inclined to support Massa more or less discreetly or abstain from the race.

Milei’s power has been his will to finish collapsing what exists – including Peronist Argentina – and himself to destroy what is left standing. He now faces a new and bigger problem: how to add 20% of the electorate to go from his 30% to the 50% that he needs to be president. He has the dilemma of changing – or maintaining – his ways and adjusting his overflows and the overflows of those around him.

It is advisable not to rush with the forecasts. The electoral calendar began with Milei as the black swan in August and continued with Massa as the black swan of October. Argentina, an over-surveyed, over-opinionated and over-commented country, may offer a third and final black swan in November.

