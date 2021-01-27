View of the Naturgy energy group’s operational headquarters in Barcelona. Toni Albir / EFE

The offer presented this Tuesday by the Australian fund IFM for 22.69% of Naturgy has a long career and obstacles ahead, even if it offers an interesting premium for shareholders. The main obstacle it has to face is the suspension of foreign investments in essential Spanish companies that the Government launched at the beginning of the first state of alarm due to the pandemic, last March, to protect corporations and strategic sectors from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Energy is one of the protected sectors, so the MFI investment will have to have the approval of the Government, which must pronounce itself within six months.

At decree of urgent measures to face the pandemic approved on March 17Just three days after the first state of alarm, the “suspension of the liberalization regime for certain foreign direct investments in Spain” was established. In reality, it was a modification of the law that regulates them, so that it was temporarily prohibited, while the pandemic lasted, for a foreign company or investor to acquire more than 10% of a Spanish company in sectors “that they affect public order, public safety and public health ”. These included critical infrastructures (energy, water, defense, health …), critical technologies (robotics, energy storage …), supply of fundamental inputs, particularly energy, sectors with access to sensitive information and the media.

In the case of the offer on Naturgy, it is clear that it affects a company dedicated to energy, so it clearly falls within the assumptions contemplated in the royal decree, according to sources from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. In this case, the regulation establishes that those interested in making these investments have to obtain an administrative authorization, which is ultimately granted by the Government. This has a period of six months to do so. If after that period has not responded, it is understood that the operation is not authorized, according to the law 19/2003 that regulates these investments and that was modified by the decree of March 17.

To obtain such authorization, the investing company must communicate its intentions to the Ministry of Industry, specifically to the General Directorate of International Trade and Investments, dependent on the Secretary of State for Trade. Once received, the Board of Foreign Investments comes into play, an inter-ministerial collegiate body attached to the Secretary of State for Trade, which must prepare a report, according to the Royal Decree 664/1999, of April 23. This report is not binding, but it is the one used by the Secretary of State for Commerce to submit the request to the Council of Ministers, which is the one who has the last word, according to the same royal decree.

From the moment the request is received, a period of six months is established for the Executive to resolve in one direction or another. If after that period has elapsed, it has not resolved, the petition shall be deemed to have been denied and a period to appeal is opened by filing a contentious-administrative appeal.

Industry sources have indicated that IFM’s formal request on the Naturgy transaction has not yet been received and, therefore, it is too early to advance anything. Contrary to the French government, which last week spoke out immediately against the attempted purchase of Carrefour by the Canadian group Couche-Tard, the department headed by Reyes Maroto prefers not to speak one way or another, pointing out that there is to analyze in detail the operation and its protagonists.