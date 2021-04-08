The jump from the subsidiary to the first team is a leap into the void, a mixture of mental strength, faith and even the club’s own junctures, in this case Espanyol. For this reason, players like Aaron Martin or Eric Bailly They hardly needed filming, others like Joan Jordán emigrated without having opportunities and there are patient players, such as Javi puado, who has now become one of the key pieces of the team and the icon of the future. Pol lozano, who is living his second season in the first team, wants to look at the example of the Barcelona striker.

The cases of Puado or Pedrosa help Lozano, who this campaign has not managed to earn a place in the line-up either, he has not started in LaLiga SmartBank and his appearances are discontinuous and minimal. Puado played 608 minutes in his first season, 2018-19, with Joan Francecs Ferrer, Rubi, on the bench. The Copa del Rey was the escape route for the youth squad. More difficult was the 2019-20 season. He left the club in November with just 125 minutes played. But his transfer to Zaragoza, where he played in 1754 with great numbers, catapulted him. Now, with 2,118 minutes, he is the seventh player who participates the most.

Pedrosa’s upline is similar. The left-back started his first season with 1,080 minutes (2018-19), to add 1,356 last season and reach 1980 minutes in the current one. Pedrosa is fulfilling the expectations that he generated in his first games after overcoming bad moments and a difficult second year, as is the case with Pol Lozano, who is even playing fewer minutes. Last year, thanks to the Europa League, the midfielder played 749 minutes. Now he only has 352, although he hopes to finish the course with figures similar to those of the past.

“We are in the best moment of the season, but we know there is a long way to go. We are on the right track,” said the midfielder. “The season is very long, there are stages, we will try to extend this moment. We are already thinking about Leganés and we want the game to come. In the first round, that game hurt us, we are looking forward to it.” This is how the footballer faces the future, who has gained in experience and whose appearance, at 21 years old, continues to evolve. A slow process, sometimes a long way through the desert, but one that often rewards patients.