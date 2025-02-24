One of the most attractive Mediterranean offshore regattas, both for its tour of the Balearic archipelago and its dates in the calendar, framed in the last days of April, is reaching a sports quality of equipment and absolute registration figures that They anticipate that this fifth edition of the Long of the Sandberg Palmavela at the Royal Nautical Club of Palma (RCNP) will be, maybe, The most disputed in history.

From the 100 feet of the British Maxi Tilakkakhana de Pascale Decaux to 36 feet of the Palmesan Fast Palm of Jaime Morell in crew format, as well as teams such as the Modul with Felix Comas or the Samerit de Tito Moure in two (two crew members) They are registered and preparing their ships so that on April 26 they take the length departure line in the bay of Palm to tour the Balearic Archipelago in approximately 36 hours and return to the arrival line again in the bay.

Gaspar Morey, the main officer of the RCNP Regatt Committee, commented that “it is always a challenge to design and hit the long time based on weather forecasts. For this we are going to several prediction models, in addition to all the team’s experience, to try to interpret what will happen every hour out there for a couple of days ».

Morey also highlighted that “One of the successes of the long is the ability to adapt in the archipelago To be able to choose a route that is in turn attractive to weather conditions and that sportsly have many incentives, always looking for monotony and enclosures ».









The departure horn of this fifth edition will be on Saturday April 26 at 12:00 hours.