Poor Pellizza in life never saw the extraordinary value of the work that he had created with so much effort and torment recognized

Once, in one Caritasto a man who had no work and was going to look for something for his family, an employee giving him some provisions said to him:

– At least you can take the bread home.

And he in return replied:

– But that’s not enough for me, it’s not enough. I want to earn the bread I take home.

He lacked the dignity, the dignity of “making” bread himself, with his work, and taking it home. The dignity of work, more and more trampled on and vilified.

Respect for work and the dignity of workers has its roots in the American industrial revolution and has an official starting date: the 1 May 1867the day when the first eight-hour-a-day law comes into effect in Illinois, passed the year before.

Nineteen years after this historic decision, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions decided to make the anniversary coincide with the deadline day to extend this law throughout the American territory, on pain of abstention from work, with an indefinite general strike. The workers of Chicago joined the initiative, particularly those of the harvester factory McCormick. The police, called to repress the gathering, fired on unarmed demonstrators, killing two and wounding many others. To protest against the brutality of the police, local anarchists organized a counter demonstration to be held in Haymarket Square, the square that normally housed the agricultural machinery market. A real urban warfare broke out in the city which culminated a few days later with the launch – by the barricaded workers – of a bomb made of dynamite which killed 6 policemen, injuring over fifty people.

Needless to say, the reaction of the police was just as bloody, not very dissimilar to that of the general Fiorenzo Bava Beccaris unleashed in Milan in 1898 against a defenseless and peaceful mass, guilty only of protesting against the doubling of wheat (from 35 to 60 cents per kg), and consequently of the bread, decided by the Kingdom of Italy.

In either case, the number of victims was never established. In Milan it was declared that there were 80, including children and numerous women. Hundreds were injured and thousands were arrested.

For that massacre, al ferocious monarchist Beccaris burr the Cross of Grand Officer of the Military Order of Savoy was awarded, accompanied by a congratulatory telegram from King Umberto I. For the large masses of workers, however, “Bava Beccaris became” the butcher of Milan “” which with lead instead of with work and bread he had fed the hungry.

These facts determined both the assassination of the king two years later, and the creation of a masterpiece that represents a watershed not only in the history of art, but also in the representation of society: #Fourth State from #PellizzadaVolpedopreserved at Museum of the twentieth century and for a few days exhibited in a room of #palazzoOld to #Florence, from where he will return in early July. In Pellizza’s words, for the first time the “greatest manifesto that the Italian proletariat can boast between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries” was given shape.

The first sketchdated 1891, bore the prophetic title of Ambassadors of hunger, then changed in 1895 to Fiumana, to arrive at the definitive one, Quarto Stato, assigned following the massacre of Milan.