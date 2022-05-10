I don’t know if it was already in the public domain, but Formula 1 in Miami should have got there well before this year. Not for a Grand Prix, but for a demonstration show. There was a project, at the time of the management of Chase Carey (do you still remember it? The one with the mustache and the cup of coffee) to bring the category into unexplored territories, where the choreography of the setting had priority over the contents, so to speak, technical. Parades of single-seaters and drivers in London, Berlin and, in fact, Miami. In the end the project came out incomplete, in the sense that it was reduced to a couple of appearances, in London and Milan. Ferrari took it very seriously and even brought the hybrid single-seater – much more complex to manage in a makeshift garage – while other teams got away with repainting their old pre-2014 cars.

The management of Stefano Domenicali has accelerated times: if F1 is to be seen abroad, it might as well be for an official event. So Miami was born, so Las Vegas will arrive (waiting for the New York chimera, which was already talked about at the time of Ecclestone). To meet American tastes, the frame has been studied between glamor and kitsch. So the false sea on which high-board motorboats ‘floated’ and the false sirens – the real ones were unavailable – in the pool. The double controversy of banned piercings (are they aware of it now?) And the itchy one on non-fireproof underwear worn by some pilots grafted onto this popular festival atmosphere. About it Seb Vettel’s blatant attitude surprised me: he himself should know very well that in F1 the underpants should be made of asbestos, or rather of steel.

But now much of the glamor – with the exception of Monte Carlo – will go away. With the start of the European season – which actually also includes Canada and Azerbaijan – we return to more sober and classic settings. TO Barcelona the type of track also changes: compared to practically all the tracks of this first part of the world championship, the main straight is much shorter and the fast section opposite the pits broken by the famous curve 9. The balance of forces between Ferrari and Red Bull, we know it well, they will be largely influenced by the quantity and quality of developments – above all aerodynamic – brought by the individual teams. As for the Power Units, in theory in regulation it freezes the evolutions on the engine. In theory: because there are the famous exceptions based on reliability, which prohibit ‘performance’ developments (for example lighter components) but do not prohibit, for example, introducing something that actually allows you to run at higher speeds for longer . With the same criterion, at the beginning of the V8 2400 cc era of 2006, some manufacturers were allowed to even change the pistons, in a theoretical freezing regime. Even today, in practice, the engine-2 is never an identical copy of the first example, the 3 is different from the 2 and so on. There Ferrari has not yet fully exploited the full potential of its 066/7 and, if it has not, it is due to concerns related toreliability. This would explain well why the F1-75 is almost unbeatable in qualifying and not in the race. But compared to the ‘orphan’ Honda Red Bull, Maranello’s advantage lies in the ability to constantly check and adjust the operating parameters. I doubt that the team of engineers who have put together in Milton Keynes to compensate for the absence of the official supplier can act as effectively and, above all, methodically, as it does for aerodynamics.

So far, we said, we have had very long stretches at full engine: a characteristic that will be repeated precisely in the two non-European races of the summer season, Baku and Canada, but not in Spain and in many other GPs. Hear Verstappen declaring “I was expecting Leclerc’s counter-overtaking”Suggests that the observations on gear ratios, an often overlooked aspect of today’s technology, are not entirely unfounded. Once there were five gears, then six, then seven, and the ratios could be replaced at every race. Today this is no longer the case and regardless of the fact that in Monaco – and perhaps also in Barcelona – the eighth gear is almost never used, one wonders if and how Ferrari could have defended itself with a longer final gear and greater speed of tip. A sort, if you forgive me for the pretentious pun, of ‘extrema ratio’. But to go back to what I saw in Florida, on balance I remain convinced that the key to the world championship still passes through tire management.