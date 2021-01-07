Cartoon from ‘Another Japan’, by Jorge Arranz. Editorial standard

When the journalist Richard Lloyd Parry visited the places devastated by the tsunami of 2011, he realized that ghosts exist. The spirits are part of daily reality in that area of ​​Japan affected by the earthquake and subsequent tsunami that caused the greatest loss of life in the Asian country since the end of World War II, in addition to a nuclear leak at the Fukushima plant . Twenty thousand people died in a matter of minutes and Lloyd Parry discovered that many inhabitants of the devastated territory believed that their spirits continued to roam the land. Author of a gripping investigative novel about the murder of an English woman in Tokyo, Shadow Eaters (RBA, 2019), this expert in Japan wrote a long report in book form, Ghots of the Tsunami (Tsunami Ghosts, Jonathan Cape, 2017) about that collective pain.

The book explores the abyss that survivors peer into and their feelings of guilt, despite the fact that they could do nothing to stop the tragedy. It tells, among other misfortunes, the death of the children of a school who never returned home. Although it received excellent reviews and appeared on the best non-fiction books of that year, it was never published in Spanish. However, a summary has been published, which in some countries has appeared as an independent book, within a new collection of travel essays, The Passenger (Geoplanet), halfway between the magazine and the book. Under the unmistakable title of Japan, collects different essays on the Asian country. “In northern Japan I met a priest who exorcised the spirits of people who had drowned in the tsunami. The ghosts did not appear in large numbers, until later, “writes Lloyd Parry at the beginning of his report, also entitled” Ghosts of the Tsunami “, full of characters, stories and absences.

The Passenger compilation is extraordinary, even for those who have never visited this country or who do not even plan to do so. In addition to the report on the tsunami, it contains political articles by Ian Buruma or Jake Adelstein and unusual reports, such as a work by Cesare Alemanni on the Ainus, an ancient people in Hokkaido, the northern island, who have managed to resist assimilation in a country that fight for uniformity. A text by the Japanese writer Banana Yoshimoto about the Tokyo neighborhood of Shimokitazawa becomes an accurate and poetic description of existence in the largest metropolis in the world. “Deep down, the only thing I have in this life is the present,” writes the author of Kitchen.

This volume reflects the growing interest that can be perceived in the Hispanic cultural world for the country of the Far East. There are specialized publishers such as La Gijonesa Satori, which only publishes books on Japan –always cared for and always well translated–, ranging from literary classics to popularization essays such as the recent Japan in its history. From the first settlers to the Reiwa eraby Andrés Pérez Riobó and Gonzalo Sanemeterio Cabañes; even art books like Prints of Mythical Japan: Gekko zuihitsuby David Almazán Tomás; and, of course, sleeves. They just took out Tatsumi, by one of the great masters of Japanese comics, Yoshihiro Tatsumi, a compilation of stories –violent, sexual, sad– through which he traces the history of the country during the war and after the war.

Gallo Nero also regularly publishes classics of Japanese literature – the latter being the precious Winter daysby Kajii Motojiro– and maintains a demanding manga collection in which, in addition to also publishing Tatsumi (Midnight fishermen), has brought comics such as Miyoko’s feelings in Asagaya, a stark autobiographical account of Shin‘ichi Abe originally published in the 1970s, it anticipates many of the later comic trends in the rest of the world. Other Spanish publishers also take care of Japanese literature, such as Impedimenta with titles such as Territory of Lightby Yuko Tsushima, or Beyond the vernal equinox, by Natsune Soseki, or Nórdica, who has also just published a book on Tokyo by the Czech author Anna Cima, I will wake up in Shibuya. And soon will be added Salamandra, which releases in mid-January one of the most successful Japanese crime novels of recent years, Six fourby Hideo Yokoyama. All this without counting the long-term work with the classics that Tusquets carries out with Haruki Murakami or the aforementioned Banana Yoshimoto or Ponen Mont, Planeta and Astiberri with the great manga master Jiro taniguchi.

The comic publisher Norma, on the other hand, has also found a vein with Héctor García Kirai, a Spanish resident in the Asian country who achieved great sales success with A geek in Japan in which he recounts his expat experiences. Now just edit The magic of Japan, an illustrated tour of the country told with simplicity and depth. It is really a great guide to get to know Japan far beyond tourism. For example, it is very disturbing when he talks about the world of work and describes the concept of madogiwa, which literally means “next to the window”. They are employees who, for one reason or another, are punished by their company and, since firing is frowned upon, they are left without work for months or years until they leave voluntarily. “I once met a madogiwa 58-year-old who spent his day looking at pictures of tigers on his computer. Sometimes I also saw him planning trips. Nobody around him knew very well what his job was, the only thing we knew is that he liked tigers ”.

Two very different Spanish authors, the Argentine based in Barcelona Agustina Guerrero and the Madrid cartoonist Jorge Arranz, they have published two great books about Japan, two illustrated narratives with careful setting work, and two beautiful comics, reflecting both physical and personal travel. Arranz (Madrid, 1956) relates in Other japan (Norma) his trips to the Asian country from the seventies to the present. With a clear, meticulous and evocative stroke, Arranz has built an endless book, which can be read and enjoyed over and over again for the simple beauty with which he draws Japan, but also for the story it tells, the relationship between the author and the Japanese Ako, first of love and then of friendship. Other japan It has something of a travel book, even a guide for those who want to visit the country, but the emotion with which it travels the streets, landscapes and Japanese customs cannot be explained only by a relationship with Japan that goes beyond the curiosity and amazement, but above all because of the enormous personal and vital burden that he imposes on his story.

Something similar happens with Trip (Lumen): the personal weight is as great as the travel story. Guerrero, with a funny and friendly drawing, dominated by whites, blacks and pinks, narrates the journey of the author and a friend through Japan. It is fabulous to get to know the country – his graphic descriptions and his narration of cultural clashes are wonderful, without ever falling into the clichés of exoticism – but Guerrero goes much further by recounting the personal anguish that arises treacherously during the trip. Japan, and the freedom to travel with a partner to the other side of the world, thus become the backdrop to a story of painful memories and friendship. The uninhibited humor is also another incentive: the story of his encounter with a sophisticated Japanese toilet is memorable, for example. Anyone who has been through the experience will recognize themselves in the vignettes. Because even going to the bathroom in Japan is an exciting trip.