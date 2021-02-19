In the declaration of assets included in the Community Transparency Portal, the director Sánchez Torregrosa specifies that he has a significant number of shares in large companies. Specifically, it claims to have 1,000 shares of Banco Santander, 2,000 of Bankia, 5,000 of Banco Sabadell, 1,000 of Mapfre, 1,000 of Mediaset España, 1,010 of Meliá Hotels, 1,041 of Telefónica and 1,000 of International Consolidated Air.

Among the assets declared by the new head of the Ministry of Transparency is a home in Murcia valued at 202,000 euros, an office of 241,000 euros, also in the capital, and a second home in Águilas valued at 160,000 euros. In addition, it declares an industrial land in Archena with a declared value of 280,000 euros, four garages of between 15,000 and 23,000 euros, and two storage rooms. Likewise, Sánchez Torregrosa is the owner of three bank accounts with 2,217, 1,182 and 26,789 euros in deposit, respectively, in different entities, and three life insurance valued at 30,000, 80,000 and 180,000 euros.

The director also owns four vehicles acquired between 2012 and 2018 -a BMW X1, a Mini Cooper, a Vespa LX 125 and a Yamaha Virago 2050-.

Regarding debts, credits and loans, he declares a mortgage of 134,000 euros corresponding to an office, of which he has an outstanding balance of 130,915 euros, and another of 50,400 euros granted for his second residence in Águilas, with a remaining debt of 46,113 euros.