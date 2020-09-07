On the eve of the league begin, Juan Carlos Cordero’s identify agenda is increasingly more intensive. The sporting director boasts to offer the squad with the newest signings (not less than 4 or 5), to form an much more aggressive workforce and that Fran Fernández has them at his disposal as quickly as doable. From protection to assault, touch-ups are essential.

And in that lengthy record of names seem three right-backs, of which one shall be chosen to cowl the march of Luis Pérez. Is about Antoñito, Aitor Buñuel and Eneko Bóveda. For the primary, Tenerife is ready for him to disengage from Valladolid to attempt to persuade him, the second is an previous want that has been at Racing for 2 years and for the final, Deportivo’s relegation has put him available on the market.

Within the heart of the sector, ready to unblock the operation by Gio Zarfino (within the membership they belief they will rely on the Uruguayan) they work to seek out some extra midfielder, whereas up entrance, the scenario is analogous since at this time the coach solely has Apeh, Joselu and the youth squad Jorge.

A number of names have been linked to the blue and white assault, the latest that of Curro Sánchez, who left Numancia and has aroused the curiosity of a number of golf equipment, together with Tenerife (and in addition Las Palmas). The attacker was the one who scored the Numantinos’ second aim towards the Blue and Whites within the final league match. White Leschuk He’s one other of the strikers associated to Tenerife, though his arrival appears extra difficult for the reason that Argentine is enjoying in Turkey and his report is simply too excessive. An task can be the perfect different.

Juan Carlos Cordero works with this panorama. Though he nonetheless has a number of weeks of market left, he hopes to have reinforcements on the island as quickly as doable. For now, for the league premiere towards Malaga on Sunday it appears tough that some new face may arrive.