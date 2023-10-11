The Monterrey Football Club has not been what was expected during this Apertura 2023 tournament due to the multiple injuries that the players on its squad have suffered throughout the competition.
In this way, they went from being the team to beat, to being one of the bunch that seeks to sneak into a Play-In position, currently they are in eighth place with 17 points.
In the most recent weeks they have lost up to five elements due to injury, which has left the basis of their tactical formation severely diminished, which has caused them to obtain unfavorable results.
Only in the duel on matchday 12 against FC Juárez did the Monterrey team have to take out four starting players due to injury: Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman, Luis Romo and Jesus Manuel Coronaso the variations of the coaching staff were considerably reduced.
As if that were not enough, during this break due to the FIFA Date and the price of the friendly match in the United States, the team confirmed one more loss, the Ecuadorian Joao Rojas He will be out of action due to a tear, which will keep him out for several weeks.
To these casualties are added the previous absences of Axel Grijalva due to ligament rupture the rest of the campaign, German Berterame who was injured in the Leagues Cup 2023 and could return for the final phase if the team advances and Sergio Canales He will be out for the rest of the tournament.
In the case of Victor Guzman and Luis Romo They are training separately with the Tricolor and are practically ruled out for the weekend duel.
