50 years ago, Chile was torn apart by a coup d’état. Decades of social transformations and democratic advances were interrupted by the armed deployment that in the early morning of September 11 spread from Valparaíso to all of Chile. The bombing of the La Moneda palace would become the preamble to a repression that as a country we had not known, but whose message was explicit: those who had control of brute force could end democracy and the freedoms that it guarantees.

I was part of the youth who became enthusiastic about the possibilities offered by politics and the construction of collective projects. In the sixties and seventies, progress was achieved that went hand in hand with new social achievements and the incorporation of those who had been excluded from the growth of Chile. The agrarian reform, the Chileanization and then the nationalization of copper, the policies in education, health, and housing, were part of a view that made room for dignity through neighborhood organization and in the fields, participation in industries, in politics and on the national horizon.

Democracy was the common agreement, the starting point to express at the polls the support that each other’s projects attracted. Neither the 1925 Constitution nor the political system were perfect. But the vast majority of the country believed in voting and the rule of law as a framework for making decisions. Above all, the growing freedoms were a clear example of how Chile was modernizing for women, young people, farmers and residents. There were reasons to be excited and decide to take part.

It was that essential pact that the dictatorship buried. Without the need to convince or build agreements, but only with repression and threats, the Armed and Law Enforcement Forces under the command of General Augusto Pinochet, added to the important support of civilians in key areas, imposed a regime for 17 years. that closed Congress, banned parties and unions, intervened in universities, established censorship and manipulation in the press, left half of the population below the poverty line, forced hundreds of thousands of compatriots to go into exile and left the wound of more than 38,000 survivors of political imprisonment and torture, and 3,216 people murdered, almost half of whom were victims of forced disappearance.

Fifty years later, there is no clarity about the minimum consensus that we have as a country regarding this fundamental chapter of our history. In previous commemorations a point of understanding seemed to have been reached: never again in Chile can we allow the horror to happen again. Today, paradoxically, hesitations and denials are making their way instead of establishing over time the conviction that democracy and a culture of human rights are the basis of our coexistence.

In 2023, speeches that minimize violations of fundamental rights or vindicate coups d’état as valid instruments for making decisions are tolerated. The knowledge and appreciation of democracy and civil and political rights among youth is dramatically weakened. The human right to security is confused with the demagogic use that calls for the return of the death penalty or its annulment of the other for being poor or foreign.

It is painful to see that our learning does not end. I am not talking about the political reading that we can make of social processes; I speak of ethical convictions, of minimums that allow us to look at the future together.

What happened to us? Our learning as a society has been too long. We lacked the strength to do more as a State. We lacked collaboration from the perpetrators. In short, we have not managed to forcefully integrate what the loss of democracy taught us. When today 70% of Chileans were not born in 1973, this delay poses even greater challenges.

An important part of the task of processing, understanding, and transmitting continues to fall on those of us who were witnesses and protagonists of past events. But testimonial work is not enough; All actors, of all generations, are required to assume responsibility for advancing a set of fundamental tasks.

First, making the value of democracy understood requires that its daily exercise be perfected, at the level of norms but above all practices. There is no better pedagogy than a democracy that is effective in meeting the most heartfelt demands of our compatriots and that provides certainty of legitimacy and probity in its operation.

Second, enforcing human rights as the protection of equality and dignity of each inhabitant of Chile involves closing past and present gaps. Regarding the past, it continues to weigh that we have not given comprehensive answers in truth, justice, reparation, memory and guarantees of non-repetition. Time is short, but this debt can still be closed. Regarding the present, greater firmness is needed to prevent violations in children, in older people, in immigration matters, in prison conditions, in the constant discrimination against special protection groups.

Third, public debate demands much more from its participants. We will only be able to confront our differences with an exchange of knowledge based on evidence, and with clear rules to preserve freedom of expression but without letting misinformation threaten the possibility of debate. Words are the prologue to violent acts, we cannot allow escalations that bring hatred.

The greatest lesson we can learn from this commemoration is that we cannot abandon the work of building memory and developing policies to guarantee the never again. Democracy is fragile and faces real risks if we let our guard down. Indifference is not acceptable: our duty is to create conditions to meet again in the peaceful treatment of our differences, with a policy that regains its credibility with the only valid weapons: reason and dialogue that respects to the other legitimateto each person with whom we share the daily construction of a better Chile.