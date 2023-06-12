The long judicial history of Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 86 due to the worsening of his health conditions, already precarious for some time. In recent days, the former Premier had been hospitalized again at the San Raffaele in Milan just over a month after a previous hospitalization in intensive care for respiratory and cardiovascular problems which joined the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he was already suffering time ago.

Berlusconi has always called himself “the most persecuted man in Italy” and, as such, has spent a fortune on lawyers and consultants, also considering the fact that he has changed several throughout his judicial history.

In February 2023 Silvio Berlusconi was acquitted in the trial called “Ruby ter” with the broadest possible formula: “The fact does not exist”. The charges were of corruption in judicial documents and perjury.

The number of trials in which Silvio Berlusconi has been accused far exceeds 30. Trials, scattered throughout Italy, in which he was accused of crimes ranging from corruption to aiding in the massacre, from false accounting to extortion, up to contempt of the judicial order and child prostitution and which, except for one in which he was convicted, ended either with not having to proceed for prescription or with acquittal. Or with a filing or acquittal during the investigation or preliminary hearing.

He himself said in 2019 that in 25 years he had had to stand 88 trials. But, perhaps, this result was obtained by adding up the single degrees of judgement. A method which, in any case, is considered incorrect because the process ends with the irrevocability of the sentence, whether it is a conviction or an acquittal.

The list of Berlusconi’s trials

The only trial that ended with a definitive sentence that became final is the Mediaset trial for tax fraud, false accounting and embezzlement. On August 1, 2013, the Court of Cassation confirmed the sentence of the court of appeal to four years in prison (three of which benefited from the pardon). Despite having served his sentence for social services at the Sacra Famiglia clinic in Cesano Boscone from 9 May 2014 to 6 March 2015, Berlusconi is affected by the criminal record, and by the Severino Law he is ineligible, banned, but with the right to vote. In 2018 he was rehabilitated from a criminal point of view, so he is a candidate.

The convictions of Silvio Berlusconi

Previously, as mentioned, only one criminal proceeding against him had ended with a sentence of conviction final due to acquittals, statute of limitations, amnesties and decriminalization of the crimes alleged against Berlusconi. As can be seen in the graph above, the statute of limitations has occurred for 8 proceedings. While the amnesty blocked 2 trials of Berlusconi. There were 10 acquittal sentences, as well as the closed proceedings.

Processes never closed

In May 2021, the second criminal section of the Rome court removed the position of the former Knight from that of the singer Mariano Apicella who, according to the indictment, was allegedly paid to give false testimony. The donation of money would have been 157 thousand euros.

There is a second strand of the Ruby ter process and it is the one that is hinged on Milan. In this case, the prosecutors accused Berlusconi of having paid 10 million euros to the so-called “olgettine” to induce them to give false testimony.

Another pending trial is in Bari where Berlusconi was accused for the same reason: having paid to induce people to lie. In this case the corrupt person would be the businessman from Bari Gianpaolo Tarantini.