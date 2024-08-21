From a message on a dating app to jail in Qatar. In just six months, Manuel Guerrero Aviña’s life has turned upside down, after being ambushed by Qatari authorities, arrested for his sexual orientation and involved in a case that went around the world and was resolved thanks to international pressure. Less than 24 hours after his return to Mexico, it is his turn to tell his own story. Guerrero reveals the details of his arrest, what it is like to be imprisoned almost 14,000 kilometers from home and the complex journey to regain his freedom. “There were so many things that happened that I didn’t tell, and being able to talk about everything without fear is a way of healing,” he says in an interview with EL PAÍS.

In early February, a man contacted Guerrero through Grindr, a popular dating app for gay men, to invite him to a private meeting with members of the LGBT community in Doha, the capital. He had a stable job at an airline and a “normal life” in Qatar. He had lived there for seven years, long enough to decipher the codes and unwritten rules for staying out of trouble. One of them was to meet other men behind closed doors, at home, so as not to arouse suspicion from the authorities. The Arab country is an absolute monarchy governed by a puritanical interpretation of Islamic law, which considers homosexuality a “sin” and punishes it with up to seven years in prison.

The invitation was a trap and the man he had been chatting with was actually a police officer. “It never occurred to me that I was getting into any trouble and at first, it was hard for me to accept that all the conversations I had with him had been false,” he says. After being arrested along with a Moroccan citizen who was also going to attend the meeting, Guerrero’s first instinct was to try to explain that he had done nothing wrong. “I foolishly thought that by talking I could convince them that I hadn’t done anything wrong, but I think I made things more complicated,” he laments. He and his companion were arrested on February 4. According to this version, the agents planted methamphetamines on them and accused them of drug possession to justify their arrest.

“The first shock “The reality of being in the detention center was,” he says. “You see a lot of cops doing undercover work on Grindr and other apps, and you realize that you’re not the only one, that there’s a modus operandithat’s how they look for people,” he adds. In 2021, a year before the World Cup, Qatar acknowledged before the United Nations Human Rights Committee that at least eight people were imprisoned for “homosexuality,” according to a study by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association. The group has also denounced that the authorities subject members of the LGBT community to “conversion therapies,” to “correct their sexual orientation,” against their will after arresting them.

Guerrero spent the first seven days after his arrest locked up with more than 40 other people, even though the cell had a capacity for 12 inmates. He shared a single mattress with four other prisoners. Access to water in the prison was at the discretion of the guards. He received poor quality food and had to eat with his hands, in overcrowded conditions. The unsanitary conditions had caused the place to become infested with cockroaches.

“I couldn’t believe what I was experiencing,” he says. “Qatar is one of the richest countries in the world and I imagined that they would at least guarantee us the most basic conditions. I couldn’t believe it.” Guerrero says he witnessed other prisoners being whipped and was even threatened with being beaten with a whip if he didn’t hand over a list of contacts in the gay community in Qatar.

Manuel Guerrero during a press conference. Nayeli Cruz

Guerrero also suffered the stigma of being HIV positive. “When my medical condition was confirmed, I was put in a punishment cell for four days,” he says. The 45-year-old Mexican was confined in isolation in a smaller niche, where the lights were not turned off and a security camera followed his steps 24 hours a day. The ban on homosexuality in Qatar has been fertile ground for taboos and prejudices. “The guards did not want to give me food or drink because they were afraid of getting infected when they passed me food, due to ignorance,” he says.

When the doctor confirmed that there was no risk of contagion, he was taken out of solitary confinement. During the first few days, Qatari authorities still allowed him access to letters from friends and family, but as the case reached the media and international pressure increased to demand his release, conditions worsened. At one point in the process, he was also prohibited from having calls and visits from his family, and was denied access to the medicines he needs. The process was plagued by allegations of torture and irregularities, which were dismissed by the Qatari justice system. The Qatari embassy in Mexico did not issue any official statement during Guerrero’s judicial process.

Outside the prison, the first few weeks were also marked by uncertainty. Guerrero has both a British and Mexican passport, and at first, the Mexican authorities argued that they had difficulties in providing consular protection because he was registered as a British resident in Qatar. His family and human rights groups blocked Paseo de la Reforma, one of the best-known avenues in Mexico City, and protested outside the British embassy to demand that the authorities support him. They also took the case to the media and social networks, with slogans such as “being gay is not a crime” and “Qatar must free Manuel,” which went viral. The matter also reached the parliaments of both countries, with requests for official reports on diplomatic monitoring and contacts with the Qatari authorities.

Guerrero’s legal proceedings began without him having access to a lawyer or a translator, but the language barrier continued even when he had legal representation. “You are in a super vulnerable position, everything happens in Arabic, I didn’t understand anything,” he says. On one occasion, the judge asked him in English if he wanted to say anything to defend himself and he only replied that he was innocent. “They already said that, they already said that,” the judge reprimanded him. Protected by the legal system of the Arab country, prosecutors also did not have to explain, for example, why they want to keep him in preventive detention. Qatar’s laws do not oblige them to do so. “I thought about my mother, my brother, my friends, all the people who were fighting for me, I felt that I could not let them down and that is what allowed me to move forward,” he says.

After denying him bail, the court allowed him to continue his trial in freedom last March. “I didn’t know I was going to be released, a guard asked me to pack my things and said ‘you’re going free’, I couldn’t believe it, it was an incredible feeling,” he says. The case, however, remained open. Last June, Guerrero was sentenced for drug possession to a fine of 10,000 Qatari rials (about 50,000 Mexican pesos), six months in prison – which were suspended – and deportation. The accused appealed the sentence to clear his name and denounce violations of his human rights, but the court ratified the sentence on August 1. “I continue to maintain my innocence and maintain that I was unjustly accused and convicted,” he said in a statement.

Guerrero paid the fine and left Qatar last week, after receiving support from the British and Mexican consulates. He spent a couple of days in London to undergo medical checks and meet with friends who have accompanied him through the process. He finally landed in Mexico on Monday night, where he held a press conference just hours later. “I deeply thank those who have been part of this fight,” he said, moved.

Manuel Guerrero and his brother, Enrique Guerrero. Nayeli Cruz

“My hope is that my story will serve as a catalyst for necessary change and that together we can build a more just world for all,” he said in his first appearance before the media. The Manuel Guerrero Committee, which coordinated the actions to demand his return home, has become the Xuma Center, a human rights organization specializing in victims of arbitrary detention. At its head is Enrique Guerrero, his brother, who was also a victim of illegal detention, but in Mexico.

“I’m still trying to come to terms with things, but I’m happy,” he confesses. Manuel Guerrero said he will continue to speak out against discrimination against the LGBT community and the stigma suffered by HIV carriers, but he also wants to turn the page. His priority is to heal the wound of everything he has experienced, reconnect with his family and friends, and resume his professional career. “I don’t want this case to define me. I’m coming out of this as a person with more maturity, character, and strength to move forward. My personality has always been to try to see the positive side of things,” he concludes. “I want to close this cycle and continue with my life,” he says before saying goodbye.

