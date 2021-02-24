In 17 years, the Spanish Catholic Church registered in his name 35,000 assets that you will have to return if they are legally claimed.

The Spanish coalition government revealed that, between 1998 and 2015, the Church registered as its own 34,961 monuments, farms and buildings, among other properties, thanks to a law of the government of José María Aznar (Popular Party) that, with only an ecclesiastical certification -that is to say, the signature of a bishop-, allowed the Church to be registered as the owner of assets of historical and patrimonial value of the Mosque of Córdoba, for example, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984 from Buenos Aires.

“This comes from a mortgage law from a Franco regulation. But it is that Aznar, when he makes a change, maintains Franco’s idea. And the Church has done it because the law allowed it, ”said the first vice president of the government, Carmen Calvo, who was part of the commission that for years relieved the properties registered by the Church.

Calvo confessed to having spoken with the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Juan José Omella, and assured that “there will be a reasonable position of the Catholic Church itself ”.

“The Church is in a position to know that there are things that have surely been registered and that should not be registered,” added Vice President Calvo.

For a few days, in the Congress of Deputies the list of 3,000 pages that includes castles, farms, beach apartments, vineyards, parking lots, premises, orchards, fields.

The municipalities and individuals who believe they have rights over these properties they will be able to claim them.

According to the report, about 20,000 buildings correspond to temples and dependencies and the remaining 15,000 would have other uses.

Castilla y León is the autonomous community that registers the highest number of “registrations” in the name of the Church, as they are called here, where the ecclesiastical certifications were 8,706. It is followed by Galicia -with 6,210- and Catalonia, with 3,650.

Some assets, such as the Cathedral of Granada, which was registered on June 22, 2015, do not appear on the list of assets that the government sent to Parliament.

The Cordoba’s mosque

Others like The Cordoba’s mosque, they embody the scandalousness of the privilege bestowed on the Catholic Church.

“The case of La Mezquita is emblematic because it is a building of extraordinary historical and patrimonial importance that is being managed with exclusively confessional criteria,” he explains to Clarion the historian and professor at the University of Huelva, Alejandro García Sanjuán.

“The Church turned the Mosque of Córdoba into a kind of catholic museum in which he makes exhibitions of the Catholic cult and hardly any importance is given to the historical dimension – adds the historian -. This is combined with the implementation of a false narrative about the building, insisting that before being a mosque it was a Christian church, something that has not been proven from a historical or archaeological point of view. “

García Sanjuán was a member of the commission organized by the Córdoba City Council to prepare its own report. Carmen Calvo, who at that time was not vice president of Spain, and the former Unesco director general, Federico Mayor Zaragoza, were also part of that working group.

“The report we produced was made public in 2018. It had a historical part and then a legal part. I worked on the historical part with another colleague. The issue of registration fees has been considered irregular and unconstitutional -said Sanjuán-. Most of them have not been overturned in court. Some, yes. Some jurists consider that legislation is necessary to address the issue globally and not on a case-by-case basis. “

And he clarifies: “The Mosque is a building that, due to its monumental character, was declared a National Monument in the 19th century and a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the 20th century. It has traditionally been in the hands of the Church as a Catholic temple since the city was conquered in the Middle Ages, in 1236, by the Christians. The Mosque became a Catholic church and it has been used that way, although the civil authorities have actively intervened because it has always had a very emblematic character ”.

Regarding the legal question, the historian points out that “the issue of property was not resolved. That is why in 2006 the Church, taking advantage of that window that Aznar opened for it, made the registration through a simple statement from the bishop, who acted as a notary public. But did not exist a property title up to that time, although the Church affirms that it has documents from the time of the Christian conquest, from the time of King Fernando III, that prove the property. But that not proven nor accredited ”.

The Catholic Church, adds Sanjuán, “exploits the tourist interest of the building.”

“The logical thing would be for it to be public property and managed by a board of trustees of which the Church should be a part”, is his opinion.

