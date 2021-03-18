D.he view of the future, which is by its nature uncertain, is often frightening. In the past few years, dystopias seem to have been particularly popular in the entertainment industry. One production in which one epidemic turns most of humanity into zombies and order completely collapses seems to chase the next one in which an environmental disaster throws humanity back centuries. Only a minority now denies that the underlying problems are real, but that does not mean that they will lead to the currently so telegenic end of the world.

Hans-Jörg Naumer, head of capital market analysis at Allianz Global Investors, shows a rather optimistic long-term scenario. He currently sees the global economy in the transition to a sixth Kondratjeff cycle. These cycles, also known as “long waves” by economists, describe periods of 40 to 60 years that are dominated by a certain technology, a so-called basic innovation. The implementation of this basic innovation leads to a new upswing until it has been used up and is replaced by another. This theory goes back to the Russian economist Nikolai Kondratjeff. He was executed under Stalin in 1938 as a “kulak professor”, not least because his theory contradicted Marxist doctrine by attesting capitalism’s ability to recover from its decline.