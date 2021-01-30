Álvaro Odriozola, against Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey. NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

In recent weeks, around Madrid there has been much talk about the fall from grace of the famous unit b, but below this group of opponents there is another even more precarious in the eyes of Zidane, a kind of unit c, players who also they cost a good amount of money and were once part of a long-term strategy for the club. Lunin, Mariano, the Extinct Jovic, lately Militão and, for a long time, Álvaro Odriozola. The 25-year-old from Donostia is the most illustrious name of this group.

Signed three seasons ago for 30 million euros from Real Sociedad, he has been in the sun for a year and a half. He arrived in the summer of 2018 as an aspiring substitute for Carvajal’s guarantees for the right back after entering the list of the Spanish team for the World Cup in Russia, but after his first campaign at the Bernabéu, where he added an appreciable number of minutes, its devaluation in the workforce has been capitalized.

Only the numerous absences in defense (Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho and Lucas Vázquez, the latter already considered one more defender) open the possibility of returning to the eleven against Levante (16.15, Movistar LaLiga). No field member of the white dressing room has appeared less than him this season: 168 minutes: 70 in the League and 98 against Alcoyano. Only goalkeeper Lunin and homegrown players Chust, Arribas and Marvin Park surpass him in the aggregate count. In fact, if you look at the list of First-class footballers with the lowest figures, his is the most relevant surname. Other players with even less presence than Odriozola in the League, such as Sevilla’s Idrissi (24) and Mudo Vázquez (49) or Barcelona’s Riqui Puig (25), have been seen more in other competitions. The madridista has not even smelled the Champions League.

This is his black scenario since August 2019. The lack of defensive reliability and the disproportion between his constant increases and the danger they generate have so far condemned him as a target. “He is calm. He is a practical and balanced person. No drama. It is not an easy road, you know it ”, they comment from their surroundings. In their conversations with Zidane, they assure that the French coach conveys confidence and that playing for Madrid is not easy. “If he has a chance against Levante, he will try to do well. If not, to continue working ”, point those same sources. His contract expires in 2024.

The problem of doubling Carvajal

The decline is long and last season he tried to stop it by going out in the winter market to Bayern, but the result was even worse. He barely played 8% of the minutes with the Munich team (179). This time, and except for an unforeseen turn, its exit is completely ruled out two days after the closing of this trading window.

Carvajal has been indisputable on that flank for eight seasons, the list of players with whom Madrid has sought to double that position has been extensive. He tried it with Danilo, signed in 2015 for 31.5 million from Porto in an acquisition that disturbed Carvajal and made him feel vulnerable, but two years later he left for City for almost the same cost. The promising Achraf emerged from the quarry and, when he went to Dortmund to finish his milli, he revalued so much that he no longer wanted to return to be a substitute. Then he bought Odriozola, with the already known effects. Militão, the most expensive defender in the club’s history, who has recently featured more in unit c than in unit b, also made an occasional unsuccessful move to the right-back. Nacho, always on the loose, has covered that hole many times, and not without effectiveness, although recently he has been seen to suffer more in that area.

And the last invention is Lucas Vázquez and the one who has convinced Zizou the most among the current squad. He had 20 games in a row as a starter, 11 of them in defense, but muscular problems coupled with Carvajal’s loss feed Odriozola’s options for this Saturday. The invisible unit c, with the Donostiarra and Militão aiming for the eleven, briefly rears its head in a Madrid that now arches in the middle of the ocean.