The German Martin Borgmeier, current Long Drive world champion, and the American Gabi Powel, another of the world’s longest hitters, will be together for the first time in Latin America in a great exhibition in the public field of Briceño 18 in Bogotá this Saturday, February 4.

Borgmeier, who hit for 426 yards to become the world’s longest hitter in the PLDA World Championship in Nevada Last November, he arrived in the country for this free event, open to the public, with which Colombia joins this type of activity that promotes the practice of golf worldwide.

Is the best

Taking advantage of the height of Bogotá in which the flight of the ball increases by up to 12 percent, Borgmeier will try to break the current Guinness Record for Long Drive, established at more than 500 yards and which constitutes another great attraction in the day scheduled at Briceño 18.

Likewise, Powel will take advantage of the unique conditions of the Colombian capital in the search to join the select group of five players who in history have exceeded 400 yards of distance, opening the space for female participation in this initiative.

As a prelude to what will be this exhibition, on Friday, February 3 at 7:00 pm at the G-Lounge facilities (Calle 140# 11-45 Torre HHC) the official presentation of the event will take place, with the presence in addition to several of the best professional players in the country today.

The exhibition will be open to the public on Saturday, February 4 starting at 2:00 pm in the Briceño 18 field, a stage located north of the Colombian capital. The event is part of the Golf for All program, an initiative that seeks to spread the practice of golf, as well as improve the conditions of this sport in its different settings. Golf para Todos has the support of the Ministry of Sports, the Colombian Paralympic Committee and the Government of Cundinamarca.)

