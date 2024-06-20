Cities Skylines 2 is about to receive the expected update that will introduce a new economic systeman element that had been strongly contested by the community in recent months and which should be radically modified with the Economy patch 2.0, which now has a exit date set for June 24, 2024.

The update is expected precisely on June 24th at 10:00 am and will introduce profound changes to the economic management of Cities Skylines 2, in an attempt to give a new boost to the city builder whose reputation has been somewhat tarnished by some decisions made by Colossal Order and Paradox on this aspect of the game.

As explained by the team, the patch should have been released earlier, but a series of further adjustments that emerged during development moved the release later, but at this point it is now a matter of a few days of waiting.