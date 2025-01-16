The four members of Fair nonsense, Dani Martínez, Flo, Anna Simon and Romina Bellusciothey met again in Martinez and brothers during Wednesday night, after 13 years. In the program they remembered the best moments they lived.

Dani had a surprise prepared for his teammates. “You’re going to be amazed by what’s here,” he pointed to some boxes. There they found mythical objects from the programlike the plastic chicken, the game show, or the dolls. “How mythical!” they repeated when they saw the objects.

Flo also brought a nice souvenir. “Are the glasses he wore on the showthe original ones with the sideburns open from all the neck pain I had,” he explained. “Hasn’t your myopia increased?” Anna asked. “I don’t see anything,” he replied.

He moment of the shrimp in Astorga I couldn’t miss the reunion. “It was so crazy that it started to grow in a way that we didn’t control,” declared Dani, given that they managed to concentrate hundreds of people in that place doing the prawn. “None of us were aware of the magnitude it was going to reach.“Anna added.

The viewers of the program were fascinated upon seeing the reunion, as commented on the social network xleading the program to become Trending Topic. “I had the TV on for 13 years waiting for this program,” said one user.

Other publications could also be read that showed that it was a program that marked a generation.