2024 will be one of the most important years for Netflix due to the long-awaited premieres that the streaming platform will have, some of which have already begun to arrive, such is the case of the live action series of 'Avatar the last Airbender'.

The series that follows the adventures of Aang finally has arrived on Netflix this Thursday, February 22 and social networks have gone crazy with the news, since it has been one of the most anticipated projects on the streaming platform and now everyone can enjoy it.

Netflix adapted the hit animated series Nickelodeon broadcast in 2005 for a live action version, so it is expected to be a success, due to high expectations, something similar to 'One Piece', which premiered last year.

What is 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' about?

The live action series, in the same way as the animated series, will follow the story of Aang, the last survivor of the Air Nomads, who will have to restore balance between the three remaining nations: The Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom and the feared Fire Nation.

The first season of the series will adapt the main events of the first part of the animated version, so there will be parts that are well remembered among its fans.

The cast of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is made up of Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Prince Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Princess Azula), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Uncle Iroh), Daniel Dae Kim (Ozai, the Fire Lord), Ken Leung (Commander Zhao), and many more famous people.

