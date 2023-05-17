A ban on tankers discharging hazardous substances while sailing will come into force in more than a year at the latest. After a long wait, this will bring an end to this environmental pollution on the major rivers such as the Waal and the Rhine, which also harms the health of skippers.

Minister Mark Harbers decided on Wednesday that the national ban on degassing while sailing will take effect on 1 July next year at the latest. Switzerland is therefore expected to have ratified the international treaty containing the ban. But even if that should not be the case, the Dutch ban will continue.

With this, Harbers wants to provide clarity to all parties involved and to ensure that the business community will quickly build the necessary installations to capture the vapors in an environmentally friendly manner. So far that has not worked and everyone mainly points to each other. "It is very good news that there is now clarity about when the ban will take effect," says Harbers.

Long wait for ban

The Netherlands has been working for years to arrange an international ban on degassing while sailing. Once The Gelderlander in 2018 wrote about the risks of this way of cleaning tankers, resistance grew among residents and drivers. But there was no total ban.

Last month skipper Hans de Waard from Arnhem suggested the minister an ultimatum. If it did not come up with a national ban quickly, the Tankvaart Damp-free foundation, of which De Waard is chairman, would go to court. “Every time the ban is postponed. We’re tired of waiting. Because we get those fumes in our face,” said De Waard. A spokesman for Habers says he is in ‘constructive talks’ with this foundation.

Harmful to the environment and skippers

During degassing, the last remnants of chemical substances that have remained in the holds after unloading are blown into the air. This often happens while sailing. Many of these substances, such as benzene, are harmful to health, especially for ship personnel, and have no place in the environment. This practice is now only prohibited on small waters and at locks, buildings and harbors on the major rivers.

The cabinet has always adhered to an international ban, with the six other countries on the Rhine and Moselle. We had to wait for all member states to ratify the ban. France has done this recently, Switzerland is expected to do so before the end of this year. The ban will take effect after a period of six months. Hence the date of July 1, 2024. If the Swiss are faster, the implementation date will also be moved forward.

Only two installations in operation

Currently, tankers can only go to Moerdijk and Rotterdam to degas the holds in an environmentally friendly way. That is far too little. Harbers hopes that with his decision, more installations will soon be added. He wants the sector to have a plan with concrete actions and agreements before the summer. Earlier, shippers and an organization that deals with the collection of harmful vapors announced that fifteen such installations are needed in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate will enforce the ban. The idea was to introduce the ban in two phases, but Harbers has decided to do that at the same time. The idea is that this creates a stronger incentive for companies to invest.