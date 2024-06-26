Ultimo and Jacqueline reveal the name of their future baby: the joy of fans who are moved by the happy event

Singer Last, during a concert at the Olimpico in Rome, together with his partner Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, announces their joy at the imminent arrival of a child. With a video shared on social media, the couple revealed that they are expecting a boy and it seems that they have already decided on the name to give him.

We know the name of Ultimo and Jacqueline’s unborn child

A first clue had leaked from an Instagram story of the singer who, after the concert, had posted a blue heart preceded by an “E”. There were many exciting moments in the Roman performance, between the kiss on the belly of the future mother and the words dedicated to her. Ultimo also addressed the public by declaring:

“If there is one thing I have learned from you, since we started together, it is the meaning of the word family”.

The name chosen, according to Gossipetv , would be that of Edoardo in memory of a friend of Ultimo who died prematurely. The news was greeted with enthusiasm by fans, who were moved by the couple’s emotional gesture in commemorating their deceased friend. The artist has translated into music the realization of his dreams, finding everything he needs in Jacqueline and their upcoming baby. Last May 10th he dedicated the words of the song full of love and dreams to his partner Somewhere else:

“I don’t want other people. I don’t want new things. Talk to me, take me elsewhere. Between bright stars and empty beaches. Come on, talk to me and take me somewhere else. Between my lyrics and your voice. As long as it’s elsewhere.”

The choice of the name Edoardo seems to be very significant for Ultimo. He dedicated the song to his deceased friend Diamond In The Skytelling of his tragic fate in a car accident.

Ultimo and Jacqueline then prepare to welcome theirs firstborn, anticipating moments of joy and happiness for the future. The news strengthened the bond between the two and emotionally involved all those who admire and follow the talented Roman artist.

