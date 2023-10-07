Felipe González said, upon losing the elections in Spain, that former presidents are like Chinese vases in small apartments: they are known to have value and no one dares to throw them away, but in reality they only get in the way. Or what is the same, a horizon with lectures at American universities and sunny mornings with friends between holes in a green. This is not the case of Álvaro Uribe who, at 71 years old, lives in anxiety and anguish.

Uribe is on track to be the first president sitting on a bench in more than half a century in Colombia. The president has presented all kinds of resources to get rid of the accusations of witness tampering and procedural fraud that have been attributed to him since 2018, but to no avail. The last time, this Friday, the Superior Court of Bogotá denied the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, which had insisted for the third time that there is not enough material to prosecute him. His destiny seems written.

Uribe’s star has faded as the country has changed course. In the 2000s he was a hugely popular president who connected with people thanks to a tough security policy against armed groups. Some saw him—they see him—as a war hero. With nuances, he handpicked the next two presidents, Juan Manuel Santos and Iván Duque. From the first he felt betrayed by signing a peace agreement with the FARC and from the second he distanced himself when he realized that he did not have the necessary strength or character.

Alvaro Uribe. Biel Aliño (EFE)

As Uribism began to decline, new sensitivities arose in the country. His nemesis, Gustavo Petro, came to power last year with a project for change that is nothing like Uribe, it is a different worldview of the country. The former president could have faded into the background, but that was never his nature. The young congressman who at dawn put his feet in a bucket of cold water to stay awake and thus be able to work longer hours, knew no other way than confrontation. In this one, he found the wrong man, Iván Cepeda.

In 2012, he filed a complaint against the senator before the Supreme Court for an alleged plot, with false witnesses in prisons, to involve him with paramilitarism. Six years later, the high court refrained from prosecuting Cepeda and opened proceedings against Uribe under the suspicion that he and his lawyers manipulated witnesses to make them retract the accusations against them and accuse Cepeda of being the one who tried to slander Uribe. Cepeda, meticulous, accustomed to political conflict, had managed to turn the case around.

Uribe lives in a kind of semi-retirement. He exposes himself very little publicly, only to his most fervent followers, who listen to him like a prophet. He does not give interviews and always answers the same thing by SMS when asked to speak: “Prudence.” He, who is so concerned about his name in history, appears in the headlines from time to time for this case, always with the confirmation that he will have no choice but to face trial.

He has done everything possible to prevent this from happening, but he has fewer and fewer bullets in the chamber. He resigned his Senate seat in 2020 to avoid being investigated by the Supreme Court. The case was left in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office, headed by Francisco Barbosa, who has made great efforts to have the file archived. He hasn’t gotten it. Last year, in something that took everyone by surprise, he accepted the hand that Petro extended to him during his first months in power. They met three times and, on at least one of them, his legal situation was on the table.

At that time, Petro promised to unite the entire society around a common project that would lay the foundations for a joint country proposal. For that national agreement he needs Uribe, whom many sectors of society still follow — his thesis is still alive in the armed forces. A form of reconciliation would be a pardon, although for that he must first be convicted. That shadow haunts him in the autumn of his life. The president would undoubtedly have preferred to be a Chinese vase.

