And to think that Texas is not even the most choreographic of the states in which to set a challenge toOK corral complete with guns (pneumatic). The canyons, cacti and red rock peaks can be found in Arizona, Utah, California. Near Austin the only real elevation of the ground is what they did when building the circuit. But today that hump of earth has become, just to stay in the cinematic theme, the hill of honor.

With all due respect to the various Alonso, Magnussen and especially Vettel, who within their limits have made children with a mustache, the podium of this US GP is the most honest of all in rewarding the Formula Man. Let’s leave aside, at least for tonight, the controversy over false accounts in the financial statements. They are important, very important, but they will be discussed in due course. Today there are three protagonists who sincerely do not make us regret stegosaurs, certain situations and characters of the past.

Red Bull predictably won the Constructors’ World Championship. But in the race (and not even on Saturday in qualifying) Red Bull was not worth Verstappen, able to remedy on the track the seconds thrown away by the team in the pit stop due to the blocking of the left front wheel nut. Of course, the dark blue single-seater has an efficiency advantage (in the sense of the ratio between high load and low resistance) that allows maneuvers that are impossible for others. But in overtaking Leclerc who had passed him while he was stopped in the pits there is a lot, a lot of class, even in stopping and turning a car that after the braking was happily aiming for the escape route. Not to mention the duel with Hamilton: there is no question of the technical advantage, but Lewis had nothing to lose in the face of a championship win and a lot of attention and skill were needed to attack him. The only discordant note, for Max, the radio team in which, after the unfortunate pit stop, he made fun of those who get an ass like that (sorry if I said ‘so’) to put him in a position to win. A fall in style comparable to that of those Americans who in a meeting with the public welcomed him and Perez to the cry of ‘cheaters’. A discordant note like the hymn sung by the willing young lady before the start. There is still a bit to scorn in the Yankee public.

About Perez: Sergio is a good driver, sometimes excellent, but today he saw the protagonists with binoculars. He suffered the overtaking from Leclerc and I don’t think the damage to the endplate (with vertical drift of the front wing) suffered in the first lap in the collision against Alfa Sauber is a valid excuse to justify the performance. On the contrary, now we know where the RBR can saveif and when it will be penalized in terms of tunnel hours …

Carlos Sainz is another great professional, occasionally at levels of excellence. They described it to me as very charged on the eve of the race and in fact pole was reached, with a Ferrari as usual better on Saturday than on Sunday. But at the start of the race Carlitos made a mistake, starting slowly. The uphill starts are difficult (and the Austin hill, believe us, is steeper than it appears on TV), but he has a problem with the start procedure since he has been in Maranello, despite the engineers having worked hard (in fact) to create for him the double clutch he was used to at the time of McLaren. He technically he had rather rare attention and privileges for the Cavallino, but today he has lost an opportunity.

Furious George Russell will become a champion, but for now he has been a tampon. True, Sainz’s maneuver could have been difficult to interpret. Slow start (even compared to the Mercedes, despite what he says), Carlos sought the wide trajectory in turn 1, obviously having to close the line, also to preserve the sling effect without crashing against Verstappen’s gearbox. But this is an explanation, not a justification for George, who arrived with blocked wheels, rammed the Red, complained that Sainz had cut his way but then, in retrospect, went to apologize. In cases like these, at the 5 second penalty I would have preferred at least one drive-throughbut they have now gone out of fashion.

Ferrari took that step forward that was hard to see in races in the East, but it did not match Leclerc. In any case, the decision to replace only the essential components of the Power Unit is right (intervention planned well in advance, since we talked about it in August). Usually the MGU-H is also changed together with the turbo, which turns on the same axis. But the thermoelectric engine, which had given problems earlier this year, is now in place. On the contrary, its useful life is much greater, such as mileage, compared to the V6 thermal engine and the turbocharger itself. A further penalty on the grid was spared by facilitating a bit of an anthology comeback for Charles; but if we look at the chronology, in such an agitated final, in which everything could still happen, in the end the F1-75, which even at the start of the race had benefited from the tire change under the safety car regime, would not have been able to resume the leading duo. There tire managementon the whole, it was better than expected; but we will really be there when the tire management is exactly as expected.

Finally, the circuit: in my useless judgment one of the most beautiful in the history of this sport, capable of giving a wonderful race, but soiled by the cloying diatribes on ‘track limits’. So much so that it is clear: one thing is a chicane cut, another a passage to be evaluated with the gauge to see if there was still a piece of wheel inside the white line. If you don’t want to do as Senna said, that the curbs would have razed them to the ground, do as Prost said, raise them and you will see that no one will step over them anymore. Ah, speaking of rules and safety: it’s not his fault, rather hats off for resuming the race after taking off on the reckless Stroll’s tire. But it seems to me that Alonso finished the race without the right mirrorhow did you see from that side?