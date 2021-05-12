There are people who go to vote on foot, by bicycle or by car. And then there is the case of some residents of La Moraleja who are taken by their driver. The manager of Más Madrid sent to the area on 4-M, Pablo Zazo, had never seen anything like it. And that he always volunteers to go to the fiefdoms of the right, perhaps because he has made a career as a sociologist and is intrigued by observing other realities. Zazo, 65, had never seen such a bad result for the left before as the one that occurred at the European Lyceum on Tuesday last week. “And look, I have had to go to posh, posh schools,” he clarifies. The three parties on the right (PP, Vox and Cs) obtained 97% of the votes in one of the tables, that of section 35 of Alcobendas. “I think I’m in the most right-wing school in all of Madrid,” he wrote to his colleagues that night. (He was right as he later confirmed the result of the street-to-street vote). In that section there were six votes for the PSOE, four for More Madrid and one for United We Can; the latter a full-fledged white blackbird.

President Isabel Díaz Ayuso swept Madrid’s red belt, but in return the left does not have much to show off in the more intense blue territory. This is often the case in election after election: it is easier for the right to penetrate the fiefdoms of the opposing side, than vice versa. The extreme case is that of the table of the census section 35 of Alcobendas.

This table includes a census of 555 people, the richest in all of La Moraleja, who live in plots of between 2,500 and 20,000 square meters, with prices ranging from three million to 16 million euros. Its neighbors include Alicia Koplowitz, the second richest woman in Spain; or several Real Madrid stars, like Marcelo, who on 4-M was going to miss a Champions League clash because he was called to be a vocal at the table, but he got rid of it thanks to an older woman who offered to relieve him.

Pablo Iglesias’ party did not send any attorney to the European Liceo and the representative that Más Madrid sent to that school does not know who the voter for that party was because no one came to confess their vote. He also did not have the opportunity to meet the voters of Mónica García, the More Madrid candidate, although he suspects who they are. Some when they came across him, saw his Más Madrid poster hanging around his neck, and said ‘good morning’ with a knowing smile. But he does not know if those were the voters in section 35, that of the mega-citizens, because in the entire school there were eight tables and the other seven included somewhat less exclusive areas of La Moraleja where the left had a somewhat less catastrophic result. (In total, the left got 184 votes in that college out of the almost 5,000 voters cited there).

Two people walk through the Plaza de la Moraleja, a shopping area at the entrance of the urbanizations. Victor Sainz

Real estate agents divide La Moraleja into three: Soto, El Encinar and “Moraleja, Moraleja”. In the latter, section 35, there are no flats or townhouses. Only mansions. They call it the area of ​​”the hectares”, land of 10,000 square meters or more. When, during the preparation of this article, some neighbors found out that there has been a Podemos voter in that area, they believed it was a joke. But the question intrigues them and although they know that finding him will be almost impossible, they venture to offer theories about who is the “communist” who lives among them.

A rebellious young man?

“It could be a guy from the service who’s registered,” says Michael Lepourte, a broker for Remax real estate. “Or also a singer of these communists.” A retiree who leaves the local Melo supermarket carrying a bag, Candela Román, is from the theory of the young rebel who reacts against the vote of his parents and friends. It happened to her. “I was also young and left-wing,” she says. Gonzalo López Van-Dam, managing partner of Promar real estate, also subscribes to this version. “I would say that he is someone’s son.” He knows quite a few who give the profile. They don’t look like the typical Podemos voter, but they are in that idealistic stage of life. “You meet kids who are not clear about it, who believe that a change is needed,” he says. There was in fact a moment, five or six years ago, when Podemos was at its peak, when it was more common to hear those opinions among the youth of La Moraleja, he says: “He had his pull.”

Podemos had eight voters in section 35 in the 2015 generals, but then it went flat. He got four votes in the general elections of the following year and two in those of April and November 2019. In the regional elections of 2019 he had remained at zero.

“Don’t fuck around, tell me who I want to be your friend,” reacts Patricia, a young employee of the super Melo who wears a piercing in her nose and her hair is shaved on the sides. She comes to La Moraleja just to work. A young woman who listens to the conversations sitting at the doors of the supermarket says: “What if it’s me?” Of course he is joking. We weren’t going to be so lucky. “I voted for Monica,” he clarifies. But she doesn’t live here either. She is Laura Corral, she is 29 years old and is a language teacher at the International College, one of the elite schools in La Moraleja. After five years teaching this teacher has had some gratifying surprises. For example, on the last day of the woman, she invited the mothers to dress their daughters in a purple garment and half the class followed her proposal. And also, with the approval of the cloister, he has recently begun to read stories in which two fathers or two mothers are protagonists. They are examples of the fact that within the area that votes more to the right in all of Madrid there are people who have a very open mind.

