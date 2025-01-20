Isabel shows the 24 and 25 year old students in Madrid how wood is pampered. Losing the fear of manual work guarantees vocations PHOTOS: PROVIDED TO ABC

In vocational training courses they encounter a problem year after year: only 4% of those enrolled in manual trades such as electricity, carpentry or plumbing are women. Some insist on being precisely what they lacked: references





In Vocational Training classrooms they encounter, course after course, the same problem. There is a lack of students who want to dedicate themselves to manual trades. Electricians, plumbers, carpenters… Professionals in the construction sector (1,417,595 as of June 2024, latest report from the Industrial Construction Observatory…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only